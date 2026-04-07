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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/trumps-promise-to-bomb-iran-like-never-before-faces-brutal-logistics-expert-1123959398.html
Trump's Promise to Bomb Iran 'Like Never Before' Faces Brutal Logistics — Expert
Trump's Promise to Bomb Iran 'Like Never Before' Faces Brutal Logistics — Expert
Sputnik International
Destroying Iran’s power grid and bridges is easier said than done, according to former Pakistan Air Force colonel Sultan M. Hali.
2026-04-07T17:29+0000
2026-04-07T17:29+0000
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Here’s why:"The danger is not absolute, but it is significant enough to force US planners into cautious, resource-intensive operations," the expert said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/striking-irans-infrastructure-would-have-little-military-impact--report-1123955905.html
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Trump's Promise to Bomb Iran 'Like Never Before' Faces Brutal Logistics — Expert

17:29 GMT 07.04.2026
© AP Photo / Roslyn WardA US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, N.D., is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker in the US Central Command area of responsibility Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020
A US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, N.D., is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker in the US Central Command area of responsibility Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2026
© AP Photo / Roslyn Ward
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Destroying Iran’s power grid and bridges is easier said than done, according to former Pakistan Air Force colonel Sultan M. Hali.
Here’s why:
No Yugoslav-style campaign: Iran’s vast size and limited tanker basing options rule out a repeat of the 1999 Kosovo air war
Vulnerable tankers: Long distances force refueling aircraft to operate from exposed forward bases or on risky long-range missions
Layered air defenses: Russian-made Tor-M1 and indigenous Bavar-373 systems threaten low/medium-altitude strikes
Dual threat to carriers: Drone swarms can overwhelm defenses, while short-range ballistic and cruise missiles can target ships and bases
"The danger is not absolute, but it is significant enough to force US planners into cautious, resource-intensive operations," the expert said.
A newly constructed bridge struck by US airstrikes Thursday is seen in Karaj, west of Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 3, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Striking Iran’s Infrastructure Would Have Little Military Impact – Report
05:08 GMT
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