https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/trumps-promise-to-bomb-iran-like-never-before-faces-brutal-logistics-expert-1123959398.html

Trump's Promise to Bomb Iran 'Like Never Before' Faces Brutal Logistics — Expert

Trump's Promise to Bomb Iran 'Like Never Before' Faces Brutal Logistics — Expert

Sputnik International

Destroying Iran’s power grid and bridges is easier said than done, according to former Pakistan Air Force colonel Sultan M. Hali.

2026-04-07T17:29+0000

2026-04-07T17:29+0000

2026-04-07T17:29+0000

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Here’s why:"The danger is not absolute, but it is significant enough to force US planners into cautious, resource-intensive operations," the expert said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/striking-irans-infrastructure-would-have-little-military-impact--report-1123955905.html

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