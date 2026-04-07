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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-cruise-missile-component-plants-and-military-airfields-1123957770.html
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Cruise Missile Component Plants and Military Airfields
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Cruise Missile Component Plants and Military Airfields
Sputnik International
The Russian Forces hit Ukrainian enterprises for the production of control systems, components of cruise missiles, as well as military airfields, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-04-07T09:32+0000
2026-04-07T09:32+0000
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"The operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the military groupings of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have struck Ukraine's energy and transport infrastructure, enterprises producing control systems and components for cruise missiles, military airfields, assembly workshops, storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned boats, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 areas," the ministry said in the statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-tactical-missiles-workshops-and-energy-infrastructure-1123952548.html
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russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
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Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Cruise Missile Component Plants and Military Airfields

09:32 GMT 07.04.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk
Russian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Forces hit Ukrainian enterprises for the production of control systems, components of cruise missiles, as well as military airfields, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the military groupings of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have struck Ukraine's energy and transport infrastructure, enterprises producing control systems and components for cruise missiles, military airfields, assembly workshops, storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned boats, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 areas," the ministry said in the statement.
Ukraine lost over 360 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 175 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 320 Ukraine's soldiers were eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup, over 190 by the Zapad battlegroup, up to 165 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 60 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian servicemen drive a vehicle in the village of Karlovka, controlled by Russian armed forces, near Krasnoarmeysk - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Tactical Missiles Workshops and Energy Infrastructure
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