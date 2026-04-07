https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-cruise-missile-component-plants-and-military-airfields-1123957770.html

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Cruise Missile Component Plants and Military Airfields

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Cruise Missile Component Plants and Military Airfields

Sputnik International

The Russian Forces hit Ukrainian enterprises for the production of control systems, components of cruise missiles, as well as military airfields, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-04-07T09:32+0000

2026-04-07T09:32+0000

2026-04-07T09:32+0000

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"The operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the military groupings of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have struck Ukraine's energy and transport infrastructure, enterprises producing control systems and components for cruise missiles, military airfields, assembly workshops, storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned boats, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 areas," the ministry said in the statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-tactical-missiles-workshops-and-energy-infrastructure-1123952548.html

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