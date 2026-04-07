https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/us-democrat-congresswoman-announces-plans-to-impeach-pentagon-chief-over-iran-operation-1123956915.html
US Democrat Congresswoman Announces Plans to Impeach Pentagon Chief Over Iran Operation
US Democrat Congresswoman Announces Plans to Impeach Pentagon Chief Over Iran Operation
Sputnik International
US Democratic Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari said that she plans to launch impeachment proceedings against US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over his handling of the Iran operation.
2026-04-07T08:23+0000
2026-04-07T08:23+0000
2026-04-07T08:23+0000
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Democratic senators had previously highlighted Hegseth's overtly dismissive attitude on the use of force. Ansari intends to kick off the impeachment process next week, the Axios portal reported. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/hegseths-broker-sought-defense-fund-before-iran-attack--report-1123923449.html
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US Democrat Congresswoman Announces Plans to Impeach Pentagon Chief Over Iran Operation
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Democratic Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari said that she plans to launch impeachment proceedings against US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over his handling of the Iran operation.
Democratic senators had previously highlighted Hegseth's overtly dismissive attitude on the use of force.
"Only Congress has the power to declare war, not a rogue president or his lackeys. Hegseth’s reckless endangerment of U.S. servicemembers and repeated war crimes, including bombing a girls’ school in Minab, Iran and willfully targeting civilian infrastructure, are grounds for impeachment and removal from office," Ansari said on Monday.
Ansari intends to kick off the impeachment process next week, the Axios portal reported.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.