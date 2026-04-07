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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/us-democrat-congresswoman-announces-plans-to-impeach-pentagon-chief-over-iran-operation-1123956915.html
US Democrat Congresswoman Announces Plans to Impeach Pentagon Chief Over Iran Operation
US Democrat Congresswoman Announces Plans to Impeach Pentagon Chief Over Iran Operation
Sputnik International
US Democratic Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari said that she plans to launch impeachment proceedings against US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over his handling of the Iran operation.
2026-04-07T08:23+0000
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Democratic senators had previously highlighted Hegseth's overtly dismissive attitude on the use of force. Ansari intends to kick off the impeachment process next week, the Axios portal reported. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/hegseths-broker-sought-defense-fund-before-iran-attack--report-1123923449.html
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US Democrat Congresswoman Announces Plans to Impeach Pentagon Chief Over Iran Operation

08:23 GMT 07.04.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinDefense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks with reporters during a news conference with President Donald Trump in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks with reporters during a news conference with President Donald Trump in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Democratic Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari said that she plans to launch impeachment proceedings against US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over his handling of the Iran operation.
Democratic senators had previously highlighted Hegseth's overtly dismissive attitude on the use of force.
"Only Congress has the power to declare war, not a rogue president or his lackeys. Hegseth’s reckless endangerment of U.S. servicemembers and repeated war crimes, including bombing a girls’ school in Minab, Iran and willfully targeting civilian infrastructure, are grounds for impeachment and removal from office," Ansari said on Monday.
Ansari intends to kick off the impeachment process next week, the Axios portal reported.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran’s nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, June 22, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Hegseth's Broker Sought Defense Fund before Iran Attack — Report
31 March, 03:59 GMT
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