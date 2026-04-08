https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/european-union-secretly-working-on-creation-of-their-own-nuclear-weapons---russian-foreign-intel-1123960769.html

European Union Secretly Working on Creation of Their Own Nuclear Weapons - Russian Foreign Intel

European Union Secretly Working on Creation of Their Own Nuclear Weapons - Russian Foreign Intel

Sputnik International

The European Union has begun secretly working on the issue of creating its own nuclear weapons production potential, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Wednesday.

2026-04-08T08:26+0000

2026-04-08T08:26+0000

2026-04-08T08:26+0000

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"In the endless corridors of the European Union headquarters, they have already begun secretly working on the issue of creating their own nuclear weapons production potential, of course, as the EU says, solely to contain the mythical Russian threat," the SVR said in a statement.The SVR called the path taken by Brussels dangerous and stressed that the EU's plan for a new "march to the east" would inevitably undermine the foundations of the global security architecture and the international system for the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.The EU leadership also agreed to ensure the most closed regime for the development of nuclear weapons by the bloc, the statement read.The United States and other countries need to prevent the creation of nuclear weapons by the European Union in order to avoid a new round of the global arms race, the SVR added.The European Union will reserve for itself the possibility of creating a fully autonomous command of nuclear forces, SVR said on Wednesday.It is planned that the United Kingdom and France will continue to establish closer coordination of national nuclear doctrines, the service said.The possibility of unauthorized extraction of plutonium from storage facilities exists in the EU countries for the manufacture of nuclear weapons, the service concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/top-3-ways-russia-could-respond-to-frances-nuclear-umbrella-in-eastern-europe-1123834425.html

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