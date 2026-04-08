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European Union Secretly Working on Creation of Their Own Nuclear Weapons - Russian Foreign Intel
European Union Secretly Working on Creation of Their Own Nuclear Weapons - Russian Foreign Intel
Sputnik International
The European Union has begun secretly working on the issue of creating its own nuclear weapons production potential, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Wednesday.
2026-04-08T08:26+0000
2026-04-08T08:26+0000
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"In the endless corridors of the European Union headquarters, they have already begun secretly working on the issue of creating their own nuclear weapons production potential, of course, as the EU says, solely to contain the mythical Russian threat," the SVR said in a statement.The SVR called the path taken by Brussels dangerous and stressed that the EU's plan for a new "march to the east" would inevitably undermine the foundations of the global security architecture and the international system for the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.The EU leadership also agreed to ensure the most closed regime for the development of nuclear weapons by the bloc, the statement read.The United States and other countries need to prevent the creation of nuclear weapons by the European Union in order to avoid a new round of the global arms race, the SVR added.The European Union will reserve for itself the possibility of creating a fully autonomous command of nuclear forces, SVR said on Wednesday.It is planned that the United Kingdom and France will continue to establish closer coordination of national nuclear doctrines, the service said.The possibility of unauthorized extraction of plutonium from storage facilities exists in the EU countries for the manufacture of nuclear weapons, the service concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/top-3-ways-russia-could-respond-to-frances-nuclear-umbrella-in-eastern-europe-1123834425.html
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European Union Secretly Working on Creation of Their Own Nuclear Weapons - Russian Foreign Intel

08:26 GMT 08.04.2026
© Sputnik / Mihail Mokrushin / Go to the mediabankNuclear warhead
Nuclear warhead - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has begun secretly working on the issue of creating its own nuclear weapons production potential, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Wednesday.
"In the endless corridors of the European Union headquarters, they have already begun secretly working on the issue of creating their own nuclear weapons production potential, of course, as the EU says, solely to contain the mythical Russian threat," the SVR said in a statement.
The SVR called the path taken by Brussels dangerous and stressed that the EU's plan for a new "march to the east" would inevitably undermine the foundations of the global security architecture and the international system for the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
"In order to divert the attention of the international and European public, Brussels is demonstrating its commitment to the traditional course, which involves relying on the US nuclear umbrella. The EU leadership hopes that in this way it will be able to gain time for the covert formation of its own nuclear weapons industrial base, as well as to prepare the public for making a political decision on acquiring nuclear weapons," the SVR said.
The EU leadership also agreed to ensure the most closed regime for the development of nuclear weapons by the bloc, the statement read.
The United States and other countries need to prevent the creation of nuclear weapons by the European Union in order to avoid a new round of the global arms race, the SVR added.
The European Union will reserve for itself the possibility of creating a fully autonomous command of nuclear forces, SVR said on Wednesday.
"It is planned to formalize the pan-European doctrine of nuclear deterrence, based on French and UK military-technical capabilities, as well as financial and infrastructural contributions from EU countries that do not possess nuclear weapons. At the same time, the European Union will reserve for itself the possibility of creating a fully autonomous command of nuclear forces," the statement said.
It is planned that the United Kingdom and France will continue to establish closer coordination of national nuclear doctrines, the service said.
"German specialists are able to covertly obtain enough weapons-grade plutonium for one nuclear explosive device in the hot chambers of research laboratories in Karlsruhe, Dresden, Erlangen and Julich within about a month, and weapons-grade uranium at the enrichment plant in Gronau within a week," the statement read.
The possibility of unauthorized extraction of plutonium from storage facilities exists in the EU countries for the manufacture of nuclear weapons, the service concluded.
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