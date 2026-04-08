https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/iran-declares-historic-victory-as-trump-accepts-10-point-plan--reports-1123960128.html

Iran Declares 'Historic Victory' as Trump Accepts 10-Point Plan — Reports

Iran Declares 'Historic Victory' as Trump Accepts 10-Point Plan — Reports

Sputnik International

Iran has declared it achieved a decisive outcome in the recent confrontation, stating the US has accepted a 10-point plan proposed by Tehran, according to the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, cited by Tasnim News Agency.

2026-04-08T05:04+0000

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The Council said the enemy suffered an “undeniable, historic, and crushing defeat,” adding that Iran secured “a great victory.”Iran has outlined a 10-point plan proposed by Tehran and accepted in principle by Washington, according to the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.According to the Council, the US has agreed to the following Iranian conditions: The Council emphasized that upcoming talks in Islamabad will focus on finalizing these terms, stressing that negotiations are based on Iran’s own proposal.It added that the pause in fighting “does not mean the end of the war,” warning that Iran remains ready to respond to any escalation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/trump-announces-two-week-pause-on-strikes-against-iran-1123959803.html

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