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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/iran-declares-historic-victory-as-trump-accepts-10-point-plan--reports-1123960128.html
Iran Declares 'Historic Victory' as Trump Accepts 10-Point Plan — Reports
Iran Declares 'Historic Victory' as Trump Accepts 10-Point Plan — Reports
Sputnik International
Iran has declared it achieved a decisive outcome in the recent confrontation, stating the US has accepted a 10-point plan proposed by Tehran, according to the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, cited by Tasnim News Agency.
2026-04-08T05:04+0000
2026-04-08T05:04+0000
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The Council said the enemy suffered an “undeniable, historic, and crushing defeat,” adding that Iran secured “a great victory.”Iran has outlined a 10-point plan proposed by Tehran and accepted in principle by Washington, according to the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.According to the Council, the US has agreed to the following Iranian conditions: The Council emphasized that upcoming talks in Islamabad will focus on finalizing these terms, stressing that negotiations are based on Iran’s own proposal.It added that the pause in fighting “does not mean the end of the war,” warning that Iran remains ready to respond to any escalation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/trump-announces-two-week-pause-on-strikes-against-iran-1123959803.html
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Iran Declares 'Historic Victory' as Trump Accepts 10-Point Plan — Reports

05:04 GMT 08.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiMojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, attends the annual Quds, or Jerusalem Day rally in Tehran, Iran, on May 31, 2019
Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, attends the annual Quds, or Jerusalem Day rally in Tehran, Iran, on May 31, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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Iran has declared it achieved a decisive outcome in the recent confrontation, stating the US has accepted a 10-point plan proposed by Tehran, according to the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, cited by Tasnim News Agency.
The Council said the enemy suffered an “undeniable, historic, and crushing defeat,” adding that Iran secured “a great victory.”
Iran has outlined a 10-point plan proposed by Tehran and accepted in principle by Washington, according to the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.
According to the Council, the US has agreed to the following Iranian conditions:
Commitment to non-aggression
Continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz
Acceptance of Iran’s uranium enrichment
Lifting of all primary sanctions
Lifting of all secondary sanctions
Termination of UN Security Council resolutions
Termination of IAEA Board of Governors resolutions
Payment of compensation to Iran
Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region
Cessation of war on all fronts, including against resistance forces in Lebanon
The Council emphasized that upcoming talks in Islamabad will focus on finalizing these terms, stressing that negotiations are based on Iran’s own proposal.
It added that the pause in fighting “does not mean the end of the war,” warning that Iran remains ready to respond to any escalation.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
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04:56 GMT
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