https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/trump-announces-two-week-pause-on-strikes-against-iran-1123959803.html

Trump Announces Two-Week Pause on Strikes Against Iran

Trump Announces Two-Week Pause on Strikes Against Iran

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said he will suspend planned strikes on Iran for two weeks, citing ongoing diplomatic contacts.

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“I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” he stated. According to Trump, the decision follows discussions with Pakistan’s leadership and is conditional on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.He added that negotiations are “very far along,” pointing to a potential agreement aimed at longer-term peace.

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