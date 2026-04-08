https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/trump-announces-two-week-pause-on-strikes-against-iran-1123959803.html
Trump Announces Two-Week Pause on Strikes Against Iran
Trump Announces Two-Week Pause on Strikes Against Iran
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said he will suspend planned strikes on Iran for two weeks, citing ongoing diplomatic contacts.
2026-04-08T04:56+0000
2026-04-08T04:56+0000
2026-04-08T04:56+0000
us-israel war on iran
us
donald trump
ceasefire
talks
peace talks
nuclear talks
iran
us-iran relations
iran nuclear deal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/08/1123959855_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_43193d8201b5ceda7f306cad420b2757.jpg
“I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” he stated. According to Trump, the decision follows discussions with Pakistan’s leadership and is conditional on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.He added that negotiations are “very far along,” pointing to a potential agreement aimed at longer-term peace.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/why-f-15-pilot-rescue-fiasco-became-irans-huge-operational-win-1123958424.html
iran
israel
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/08/1123959855_158:0:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2925fe8e99e261f920d66200e6b99a69.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, us hegemony, us intervention, forever war, us losses, ceasefire, ceasefire talks, talks, us-iran talks, iran-us talks
us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, us hegemony, us intervention, forever war, us losses, ceasefire, ceasefire talks, talks, us-iran talks, iran-us talks
Trump Announces Two-Week Pause on Strikes Against Iran
US President Donald Trump said he will suspend planned strikes on Iran for two weeks, citing ongoing diplomatic contacts.
“I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” he stated.
According to Trump, the decision follows discussions with Pakistan’s leadership and is conditional on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
He added that negotiations are “very far along,” pointing to a potential agreement aimed at longer-term peace.