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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/trump-announces-two-week-pause-on-strikes-against-iran-1123959803.html
Trump Announces Two-Week Pause on Strikes Against Iran
Trump Announces Two-Week Pause on Strikes Against Iran
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said he will suspend planned strikes on Iran for two weeks, citing ongoing diplomatic contacts.
2026-04-08T04:56+0000
2026-04-08T04:56+0000
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“I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” he stated. According to Trump, the decision follows discussions with Pakistan’s leadership and is conditional on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.He added that negotiations are “very far along,” pointing to a potential agreement aimed at longer-term peace.
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Trump Announces Two-Week Pause on Strikes Against Iran

04:56 GMT 08.04.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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US President Donald Trump said he will suspend planned strikes on Iran for two weeks, citing ongoing diplomatic contacts.
“I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” he stated.
According to Trump, the decision follows discussions with Pakistan’s leadership and is conditional on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
He added that negotiations are “very far along,” pointing to a potential agreement aimed at longer-term peace.
In this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's official website, wreckage is shown at what Iran's state TV said was the site of a downed American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2026
Analysis
Why F-15 Pilot Rescue Fiasco Became Iran’s Huge Operational Win
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