International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/iran-poised-to-emerge-from-war-with-boosted-global-clout-1123961123.html
Iran Poised to Emerge From War With Boosted Global Clout
Iran Poised to Emerge From War With Boosted Global Clout
Sputnik International
Not only did Iran repel US–Israeli aggression, but “it may lock in de facto control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz,” says Yury Lyamin, senior researcher at the Moscow-based Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies.
2026-04-08T08:44+0000
2026-04-08T08:44+0000
analysis
iran
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
israel
strait of hormuz
ceasefire
us-iran relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/08/1123961221_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4ba03918bb0e1df6727ef8f9e558b262.jpg
Nevertheless, the two-week ceasefire deal agreed between the US and Iran is fragile at best, Yury Lyamin notes.For example, Israeli PM Netanyahu’s office claims the pause “does not include Lebanon,” even though Pakistani mediators have stressed the opposite.This refusal by Israel “already constitutes a breach of the agreement,” says the pundit.While upcoming negotiations for a formal agreement have been arranged, history shows that such ceasefires can either become the first step toward lasting peace or lead to nothing, with hostilities resuming, the analyst reminds.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/trump-announces-two-week-pause-on-strikes-against-iran-1123959803.html
iran
israel
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/08/1123961221_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cdf34961805dd17ff8c66414c79c8bf7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, us hegemony, us intervention, forever war, us losses, ceasefire, ceasefire talks, talks, us-iran talks, iran-us talks
us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, us hegemony, us intervention, forever war, us losses, ceasefire, ceasefire talks, talks, us-iran talks, iran-us talks

Iran Poised to Emerge From War With Boosted Global Clout

08:44 GMT 08.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIranians chant slogans as they hold Iranian flags and a poster of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei in a gathering after announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the war with the United States and Israel, at the Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, Square, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 8, 2026.
Iranians chant slogans as they hold Iranian flags and a poster of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei in a gathering after announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the war with the United States and Israel, at the Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, Square, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
Not only did Iran fiercely repel US–Israeli aggression, but “it may lock in de facto control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz,” Yury Lyamin, senior researcher at the Moscow-based Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, tells Sputnik.
Nevertheless, the two-week ceasefire deal agreed between the US and Iran is fragile at best, Yury Lyamin notes.

For example, Israeli PM Netanyahu’s office claims the pause “does not include Lebanon,” even though Pakistani mediators have stressed the opposite.

This refusal by Israel “already constitutes a breach of the agreement,” says the pundit.
While upcoming negotiations for a formal agreement have been arranged, history shows that such ceasefires can either become the first step toward lasting peace or lead to nothing, with hostilities resuming, the analyst reminds.
“Sometimes a permanent agreement is never reached, yet a temporary truce can evolve into a long-term settlement.”
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Announces Two-Week Pause on Strikes Against Iran
04:56 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала