https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/iran-poised-to-emerge-from-war-with-boosted-global-clout-1123961123.html

Iran Poised to Emerge From War With Boosted Global Clout

Iran Poised to Emerge From War With Boosted Global Clout

Sputnik International

Not only did Iran repel US–Israeli aggression, but “it may lock in de facto control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz,” says Yury Lyamin, senior researcher at the Moscow-based Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies.

2026-04-08T08:44+0000

2026-04-08T08:44+0000

2026-04-08T08:44+0000

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iran

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

israel

strait of hormuz

ceasefire

us-iran relations

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Nevertheless, the two-week ceasefire deal agreed between the US and Iran is fragile at best, Yury Lyamin notes.For example, Israeli PM Netanyahu’s office claims the pause “does not include Lebanon,” even though Pakistani mediators have stressed the opposite.This refusal by Israel “already constitutes a breach of the agreement,” says the pundit.While upcoming negotiations for a formal agreement have been arranged, history shows that such ceasefires can either become the first step toward lasting peace or lead to nothing, with hostilities resuming, the analyst reminds.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/trump-announces-two-week-pause-on-strikes-against-iran-1123959803.html

iran

israel

strait of hormuz

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