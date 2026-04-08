https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/iran-poised-to-emerge-from-war-with-boosted-global-clout-1123961123.html
Iran Poised to Emerge From War With Boosted Global Clout
Iran Poised to Emerge From War With Boosted Global Clout
Sputnik International
Not only did Iran repel US–Israeli aggression, but “it may lock in de facto control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz,” says Yury Lyamin, senior researcher at the Moscow-based Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies.
2026-04-08T08:44+0000
2026-04-08T08:44+0000
2026-04-08T08:44+0000
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Nevertheless, the two-week ceasefire deal agreed between the US and Iran is fragile at best, Yury Lyamin notes.For example, Israeli PM Netanyahu’s office claims the pause “does not include Lebanon,” even though Pakistani mediators have stressed the opposite.This refusal by Israel “already constitutes a breach of the agreement,” says the pundit.While upcoming negotiations for a formal agreement have been arranged, history shows that such ceasefires can either become the first step toward lasting peace or lead to nothing, with hostilities resuming, the analyst reminds.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/trump-announces-two-week-pause-on-strikes-against-iran-1123959803.html
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us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, us hegemony, us intervention, forever war, us losses, ceasefire, ceasefire talks, talks, us-iran talks, iran-us talks
Iran Poised to Emerge From War With Boosted Global Clout
Not only did Iran fiercely repel US–Israeli aggression, but “it may lock in de facto control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz,” Yury Lyamin, senior researcher at the Moscow-based Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, tells Sputnik.
Nevertheless, the two-week ceasefire deal
agreed between the US and Iran is fragile at best, Yury Lyamin
notes.
For example, Israeli PM Netanyahu’s office claims the pause “does not include Lebanon,” even though Pakistani mediators have stressed the opposite.
This refusal by Israel “already constitutes a breach of the agreement,” says the pundit.
While upcoming negotiations for a formal agreement have been arranged, history shows that such ceasefires can either become the first step toward lasting peace or lead to nothing, with hostilities resuming, the analyst reminds.
“Sometimes a permanent agreement is never reached, yet a temporary truce can evolve into a long-term settlement.”