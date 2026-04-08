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Iran President Says Truce Reached With US Takes Into Account Principles Outlined by Tehran
Iran President Says Truce Reached With US Takes Into Account Principles Outlined by Tehran
Sputnik International
The truce reached with United States takes into account principles outlined by Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday.
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"The ceasefire, with the acceptance of the general principles desired by Iran, was the fruit of the blood of our great martyred leader Khamenei and the achievement of the presence of all the people on the scene. From today onward, we will also remain together. Whether in the field of diplomacy, whether in the field of defense, whether on the street scene, and whether in the arena of service provision," Pezeshkian said on X.
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Iran President Says Truce Reached With US Takes Into Account Principles Outlined by Tehran
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The truce reached with United States takes into account principles outlined by Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday.
"The ceasefire, with the acceptance of the general principles desired by Iran, was the fruit of the blood of our great martyred leader Khamenei and the achievement of the presence of all the people on the scene. From today onward, we will also remain together. Whether in the field of diplomacy, whether in the field of defense, whether on the street scene, and whether in the arena of service provision," Pezeshkian said on X.
On Tuesday night, US President Donald Trump announced that he had agreed to a two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran, pledging Iran had also agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian Supreme National Security Council said thereafter Tehran will begin talks with the US on Friday in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.