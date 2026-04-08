International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/iran-president-says-truce-reached-with-us-takes-into-account-principles-outlined-by-tehran-1123962277.html
Iran President Says Truce Reached With US Takes Into Account Principles Outlined by Tehran
Iran President Says Truce Reached With US Takes Into Account Principles Outlined by Tehran
Sputnik International
The truce reached with United States takes into account principles outlined by Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday.
2026-04-08T10:16+0000
2026-04-08T10:16+0000
us-israel war on iran
masoud pezeshkian
tehran
iran
us
truce
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122260076_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_678022cc85a11be55482886a23fcd55f.jpg
"The ceasefire, with the acceptance of the general principles desired by Iran, was the fruit of the blood of our great martyred leader Khamenei and the achievement of the presence of all the people on the scene. From today onward, we will also remain together. Whether in the field of diplomacy, whether in the field of defense, whether on the street scene, and whether in the arena of service provision," Pezeshkian said on X.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/iran-declares-historic-victory-as-trump-accepts-10-point-plan--reports-1123960128.html
tehran
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122260076_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f8427325087eddc78da15a87395c453.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, us, truce, negotiation, principles, tehran, president, pezeshkian
iran, us, truce, negotiation, principles, tehran, president, pezeshkian

Iran President Says Truce Reached With US Takes Into Account Principles Outlined by Tehran

10:16 GMT 08.04.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The truce reached with United States takes into account principles outlined by Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday.
"The ceasefire, with the acceptance of the general principles desired by Iran, was the fruit of the blood of our great martyred leader Khamenei and the achievement of the presence of all the people on the scene. From today onward, we will also remain together. Whether in the field of diplomacy, whether in the field of defense, whether on the street scene, and whether in the arena of service provision," Pezeshkian said on X.

On Tuesday night, US President Donald Trump announced that he had agreed to a two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran, pledging Iran had also agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian Supreme National Security Council said thereafter Tehran will begin talks with the US on Friday in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, attends the annual Quds, or Jerusalem Day rally in Tehran, Iran, on May 31, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Declares 'Historic Victory' as Trump Accepts 10-Point Plan — Reports
05:04 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала