https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/iran-president-says-truce-reached-with-us-takes-into-account-principles-outlined-by-tehran-1123962277.html

Iran President Says Truce Reached With US Takes Into Account Principles Outlined by Tehran

Iran President Says Truce Reached With US Takes Into Account Principles Outlined by Tehran

Sputnik International

The truce reached with United States takes into account principles outlined by Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday.

2026-04-08T10:16+0000

2026-04-08T10:16+0000

2026-04-08T10:16+0000

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"The ceasefire, with the acceptance of the general principles desired by Iran, was the fruit of the blood of our great martyred leader Khamenei and the achievement of the presence of all the people on the scene. From today onward, we will also remain together. Whether in the field of diplomacy, whether in the field of defense, whether on the street scene, and whether in the arena of service provision," Pezeshkian said on X.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/iran-declares-historic-victory-as-trump-accepts-10-point-plan--reports-1123960128.html

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