https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/northern-sea-route-will-be-of-particular-importance-in-current-global-situation---lavrov---1123961699.html
Northern Sea Route Will Be of Particular Importance in Current Global Situation - Lavrov
Northern Sea Route Will Be of Particular Importance in Current Global Situation - Lavrov
Sputnik International
The use of the Northern Sea Route in the current international situation will be of particular importance, and its reliability will increase, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.
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"In the situation that has been developing literally in recent days, in recent hours, this issue will be of growing importance in terms of global transport logistics routes," Lavrov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Constituent Entities of Russia under the auspices of the Foreign Ministry.The reliability of the Northern Sea Route in the eyes of global companies and states engaged in trade on international markets will increase, he emphasized.Russia is committed to achieving a peaceful resolution to the Middle Eastern conflict by ensuring a balance of interests among all countries in the region without exception, Lavrov also said.
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northern sea route, russia, irab, us, trump, lavrov, russian foreign minister, russian foreign ministry, importance, reliability, conflict, economy
Northern Sea Route Will Be of Particular Importance in Current Global Situation - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The use of the Northern Sea Route in the current international situation will be of particular importance, and its reliability will increase, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"In the situation that has been developing literally in recent days, in recent hours, this issue will be of growing importance in terms of global transport logistics routes," Lavrov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Constituent Entities of Russia under the auspices of the Foreign Ministry.
The reliability of the Northern Sea Route in the eyes of global companies and states engaged in trade on international markets will increase, he emphasized.
Russia is committed to achieving a peaceful resolution to the Middle Eastern conflict by ensuring a balance of interests among all countries in the region without exception, Lavrov also said.
"The geopolitical situation is changing, and under all circumstances we desire, of course, a calmer Middle East based on the balance of interests of all countries in the region without exception, including Iran and all its neighbors," Lavrov said at the meeting of the Council of Heads of Constituent Entities of Russia under the auspices of the Foreign Ministry.
On Tuesday night, US President Donald Trump announced that he had agreed to a two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran, pledging Iran had also agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian Supreme National Security Council said thereafter Tehran would begin talks with the US on Friday in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.