https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/northern-sea-route-will-be-of-particular-importance-in-current-global-situation---lavrov---1123961699.html

Northern Sea Route Will Be of Particular Importance in Current Global Situation - Lavrov

Northern Sea Route Will Be of Particular Importance in Current Global Situation - Lavrov

Sputnik International

The use of the Northern Sea Route in the current international situation will be of particular importance, and its reliability will increase, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

2026-04-08T09:40+0000

2026-04-08T09:40+0000

2026-04-08T09:40+0000

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"In the situation that has been developing literally in recent days, in recent hours, this issue will be of growing importance in terms of global transport logistics routes," Lavrov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Constituent Entities of Russia under the auspices of the Foreign Ministry.The reliability of the Northern Sea Route in the eyes of global companies and states engaged in trade on international markets will increase, he emphasized.Russia is committed to achieving a peaceful resolution to the Middle Eastern conflict by ensuring a balance of interests among all countries in the region without exception, Lavrov also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/lavrov-araghchi-call-on-to-cease-strikes-on-iranian-civilian-infrastructure---moscow-1123949322.html

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northern sea route, russia, irab, us, trump, lavrov, russian foreign minister, russian foreign ministry, importance, reliability, conflict, economy