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Lavrov, Araghchi Call on to Cease Strikes on Iranian Civilian Infrastructure - Moscow
Lavrov, Araghchi Call on to Cease Strikes on Iranian Civilian Infrastructure - Moscow
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi stressed the need to immediately halt reckless attacks on the Iranian civilian and energy infrastructure, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-04-05T16:20+0000
2026-04-05T16:33+0000
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"The ministers emphasized the need to immediately cease reckless and illegal attacks on civilian, industrial, and energy infrastructure, including the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which is under IAEA safeguards," the ministry said in a statement following the call. Both ministers also stressed the inadmissibility of threats to the nuclear power plant's personnel and the risks of a radioactive disaster in the region, the ministry said. Lavrov also expressed his condolences to Araghchi over the death of a civilian employee of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, it added.Earlier in the day, Lavrov held a phone conversation with Araghchi to discuss the situation in the Middle East. During the call, Lavrov expressed hope for the success of efforts aiming at de-escalating the conflict in the Middle East, it said. In particular, the United States would contribute to such efforts by "abandoning the language of ultimatums and returning the situation to the negotiating track," the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/consequences-of-strikes-on-irans-bushehr-npp-to-destroy-life-in-arab-countries--araghchi-1123944032.html
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russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, iranian counterpart abbas araghchi, bushehr nuclear power plant

Lavrov, Araghchi Call on to Cease Strikes on Iranian Civilian Infrastructure - Moscow

16:20 GMT 05.04.2026 (Updated: 16:33 GMT 05.04.2026)
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankConsequences of Israeli and US strikes on Tehran
Consequences of Israeli and US strikes on Tehran - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi stressed the need to immediately halt reckless attacks on the Iranian civilian and energy infrastructure, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
"The ministers emphasized the need to immediately cease reckless and illegal attacks on civilian, industrial, and energy infrastructure, including the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which is under IAEA safeguards," the ministry said in a statement following the call.
Both ministers also stressed the inadmissibility of threats to the nuclear power plant's personnel and the risks of a radioactive disaster in the region, the ministry said. Lavrov also expressed his condolences to Araghchi over the death of a civilian employee of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, it added.
Earlier in the day, Lavrov held a phone conversation with Araghchi to discuss the situation in the Middle East.
During the call, Lavrov expressed hope for the success of efforts aiming at de-escalating the conflict in the Middle East, it said. In particular, the United States would contribute to such efforts by "abandoning the language of ultimatums and returning the situation to the negotiating track," the ministry added.
"The ministers called for avoiding actions, including in the UN Security Council, that could undermine the remaining chances for advancing political and diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis," the statement read.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a joint press briefing with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Consequences of Strikes on Iran's Bushehr NPP to Destroy Life in Arab Countries – Araghchi
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