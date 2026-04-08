https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/russian-armed-forces-strike-ukrainian-port-infrastructure-1123961908.html

Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Port Infrastructure

Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Port Infrastructure

Sputnik International

Russian troops have struck facilities of Ukraine's fuel and energy complex and port infrastructure

2026-04-08T10:00+0000

2026-04-08T10:00+0000

2026-04-08T10:00+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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russian defense ministry

ukraine

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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups struck facilities of Ukraine's fuel and energy complex and port infrastructure, launch sites of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 143 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-cruise-missile-component-plants-and-military-airfields-1123957770.html

russia

ukraine

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russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup