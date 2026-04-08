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Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Port Infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Port Infrastructure
Sputnik International
Russian troops have struck facilities of Ukraine's fuel and energy complex and port infrastructure
2026-04-08T10:00+0000
2026-04-08T10:00+0000
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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups struck facilities of Ukraine's fuel and energy complex and port infrastructure, launch sites of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 143 areas," the ministry said in a statement.
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Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Port Infrastructure

10:00 GMT 08.04.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman near Krasnoarmeysk
A Russian serviceman near Krasnoarmeysk - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troops have struck facilities of Ukraine's fuel and energy complex and port infrastructure, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups struck facilities of Ukraine's fuel and energy complex and port infrastructure, launch sites of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 143 areas," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 335 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 170 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 200 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 165 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Cruise Missile Component Plants and Military Airfields
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