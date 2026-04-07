International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/why-f-15-pilot-rescue-fiasco-became-irans-huge-operational-win-1123958424.html
Why F-15 Pilot Rescue Fiasco Became Iran’s Huge Operational Win
Why F-15 Pilot Rescue Fiasco Became Iran’s Huge Operational Win
Sputnik International
Despite ultimately recovering the aviators, the US operation to rescue F-15 crew members downed in Iran “was a debacle,” political analyst Tobias Nase tells Sputnik.
2026-04-07T13:38+0000
2026-04-07T13:38+0000
analysis
iran
us
pilot
f-15
rescue operation
donald trump
military & intelligence
serbia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/05/1123949634_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c7c96d67621f79d817048010b65da51e.jpg
He argues that the true outcome of the Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) effort was concealed from the public “to hide the fact that it turned into a huge operational success for Iran.”Visual evidence indicates that during the operation, two C-130s and several helicopters were damaged and later destroyed—"either by Iran or by US forces themselves once it became clear they were no longer airworthy,” speculates the political analyst.Capturing the pilots would have been a major propaganda win for Iran, but even without that, they scored significant gains: they first shot down an American F-15, then located the CSAR operation base, forcing US forces to retreat in chaos—something Serbia failed to achieve when the stealth Nighthawk was downed during the 1999 Yugoslav war.As for US casualties, with a CSAR that likely involved 100–200 troops on the ground, even if no bodies were publicly recovered, those troops could still have been retrieved and evacuated, the analyst contends.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/why-did-us-bring-so-much-hardware-and-troops-to-rescue-one-pilot-from-iran-1123954809.html
iran
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/05/1123949634_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_28e7d631021f8b69afc9efde7b1cbb54.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us pilot rescue iran, us ground operation in iran, us operation to rescue f-15 crew members downed in iran
us pilot rescue iran, us ground operation in iran, us operation to rescue f-15 crew members downed in iran

Why F-15 Pilot Rescue Fiasco Became Iran’s Huge Operational Win

13:38 GMT 07.04.2026
© AP PhotoIn this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's official website, wreckage is shown at what Iran's state TV said was the site of a downed American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026.
In this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's official website, wreckage is shown at what Iran's state TV said was the site of a downed American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2026
© AP Photo
Subscribe
Despite ultimately recovering the aviators, the US operation to rescue F-15 crew members downed in Iran “was a debacle,” political analyst Tobias Nase tells Sputnik.
He argues that the true outcome of the Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) effort was concealed from the public “to hide the fact that it turned into a huge operational success for Iran.”
Visual evidence indicates that during the operation, two C-130s and several helicopters were damaged and later destroyed—"either by Iran or by US forces themselves once it became clear they were no longer airworthy,” speculates the political analyst.
“That still marks these aircraft as losses,” he says.
Capturing the pilots would have been a major propaganda win for Iran, but even without that, they scored significant gains: they first shot down an American F-15, then located the CSAR operation base, forcing US forces to retreat in chaos—something Serbia failed to achieve when the stealth Nighthawk was downed during the 1999 Yugoslav war.
As for US casualties, with a CSAR that likely involved 100–200 troops on the ground, even if no bodies were publicly recovered, those troops could still have been retrieved and evacuated, the analyst contends.
“The US is again hiding the real casualties of this war. Every dead soldier risks eroding Trump’s public support,” he observes.
In this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's official website, black smoke rises into the air at what Iran's state TV claimed was the site where an American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation were shot down, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2026
Analysis
Why Did US Bring So Much Hardware and Troops to Rescue One Pilot From Iran?
Yesterday, 19:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала