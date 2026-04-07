Why F-15 Pilot Rescue Fiasco Became Iran’s Huge Operational Win
© AP PhotoIn this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's official website, wreckage is shown at what Iran's state TV said was the site of a downed American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026.
© AP Photo
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Despite ultimately recovering the aviators, the US operation to rescue F-15 crew members downed in Iran “was a debacle,” political analyst Tobias Nase tells Sputnik.
He argues that the true outcome of the Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) effort was concealed from the public “to hide the fact that it turned into a huge operational success for Iran.”
Visual evidence indicates that during the operation, two C-130s and several helicopters were damaged and later destroyed—"either by Iran or by US forces themselves once it became clear they were no longer airworthy,” speculates the political analyst.
“That still marks these aircraft as losses,” he says.
Capturing the pilots would have been a major propaganda win for Iran, but even without that, they scored significant gains: they first shot down an American F-15, then located the CSAR operation base, forcing US forces to retreat in chaos—something Serbia failed to achieve when the stealth Nighthawk was downed during the 1999 Yugoslav war.
📷🇮🇷 Iranian media shows US aircraft lost in F-15 rescue mission— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) April 5, 2026
The Tasnim news agency has shared a video and photos of US aircraft that were obliterated during the operation to save the remaining crew member of the recently downed F-15 jet. https://t.co/XRjycPRN4q pic.twitter.com/tQPQf3iaBh
As for US casualties, with a CSAR that likely involved 100–200 troops on the ground, even if no bodies were publicly recovered, those troops could still have been retrieved and evacuated, the analyst contends.
“The US is again hiding the real casualties of this war. Every dead soldier risks eroding Trump’s public support,” he observes.