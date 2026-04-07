https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/why-f-15-pilot-rescue-fiasco-became-irans-huge-operational-win-1123958424.html

Why F-15 Pilot Rescue Fiasco Became Iran’s Huge Operational Win

Why F-15 Pilot Rescue Fiasco Became Iran’s Huge Operational Win

Sputnik International

Despite ultimately recovering the aviators, the US operation to rescue F-15 crew members downed in Iran “was a debacle,” political analyst Tobias Nase tells Sputnik.

2026-04-07T13:38+0000

2026-04-07T13:38+0000

2026-04-07T13:38+0000

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iran

us

pilot

f-15

rescue operation

donald trump

military & intelligence

serbia

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He argues that the true outcome of the Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) effort was concealed from the public “to hide the fact that it turned into a huge operational success for Iran.”Visual evidence indicates that during the operation, two C-130s and several helicopters were damaged and later destroyed—"either by Iran or by US forces themselves once it became clear they were no longer airworthy,” speculates the political analyst.Capturing the pilots would have been a major propaganda win for Iran, but even without that, they scored significant gains: they first shot down an American F-15, then located the CSAR operation base, forcing US forces to retreat in chaos—something Serbia failed to achieve when the stealth Nighthawk was downed during the 1999 Yugoslav war.As for US casualties, with a CSAR that likely involved 100–200 troops on the ground, even if no bodies were publicly recovered, those troops could still have been retrieved and evacuated, the analyst contends.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/why-did-us-bring-so-much-hardware-and-troops-to-rescue-one-pilot-from-iran-1123954809.html

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us pilot rescue iran, us ground operation in iran, us operation to rescue f-15 crew members downed in iran