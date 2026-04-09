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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/fragile-us-iran-ceasefire-holds-as-trump-pushes-for-hormuz-compromise-1123965817.html
Fragile US-Iran Ceasefire Holds as Trump Pushes for Hormuz Compromise
Fragile US-Iran Ceasefire Holds as Trump Pushes for Hormuz Compromise
Sputnik International
Dr. Akhtar described the situation the US finds itself in as "a strategic failure on all accounts."
2026-04-09T15:30+0000
2026-04-09T15:30+0000
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The United States is ready to make concessions to one degree or another, Professor of Political Economy Dr. Aasim Sajjad Akhtar told Sputnik, commenting on Iran's 10-point settlement plan.Iranian demands include non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, permission for uranium enrichment, the lifting of all sanctions, the termination of UN and IAEA resolutions, compensation, the withdrawal of US troops, and an end to hostilities on all fronts.Negotiations between US and Iranian delegations are expected to take place in Islamabad in the coming days following a two-week ceasefire.Dr. Akhtar described the situation the US finds itself in as "a strategic failure on all accounts."Dr. Akhtar identified a compromise on some sanctions as the most likely outcome. He believes the US is unlikely to offer a general guarantee of non-aggression. The main thing the US wants is the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.He also emphasized that the issue of uranium enrichment will be a major point of contention.The expert also noted that the ceasefire is fragile and that Israel is doing everything possible to sabotage it with airstrikes on Lebanon.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/irans-refusal-to-budge-on-ceasefire-conditions-shows-its-negotiating-from-position-of-strength-1123965593.html
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Fragile US-Iran Ceasefire Holds as Trump Pushes for Hormuz Compromise

15:30 GMT 09.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiPeople walk past a billboard depicting a damaged U.S. aircraft carrier with disabled fighter jets on its deck and a sign reading in Farsi and English, "If you sow the wind, you'll reap the whirlwind," at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) Square in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026.
People walk past a billboard depicting a damaged U.S. aircraft carrier with disabled fighter jets on its deck and a sign reading in Farsi and English, If you sow the wind, you'll reap the whirlwind, at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) Square in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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Dr. Akhtar described the situation the US finds itself in as "a strategic failure on all accounts."
The United States is ready to make concessions to one degree or another, Professor of Political Economy Dr. Aasim Sajjad Akhtar told Sputnik, commenting on Iran's 10-point settlement plan.
Iranian demands include non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, permission for uranium enrichment, the lifting of all sanctions, the termination of UN and IAEA resolutions, compensation, the withdrawal of US troops, and an end to hostilities on all fronts.
Negotiations between US and Iranian delegations are expected to take place in Islamabad in the coming days following a two-week ceasefire.
Dr. Akhtar described the situation the US finds itself in as "a strategic failure on all accounts."
"I think that's how the world sees it - that Iran has essentially come out victorious, even at a great cost," he says.
Dr. Akhtar identified a compromise on some sanctions as the most likely outcome. He believes the US is unlikely to offer a general guarantee of non-aggression. The main thing the US wants is the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian army members march during Army Day parade at a military base - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2026
Analysis
Iran’s Refusal to Budge on Ceasefire Conditions Shows It’s Negotiating From Position of Strength
15:16 GMT
He also emphasized that the issue of uranium enrichment will be a major point of contention.
"My feeling is that the talks that were proceeding even before the bombing started, Iran was willing and had been over a period of time, - since the Obama deal, - has consistently offered leeway and access to the IAEA as well," he says.
The expert also noted that the ceasefire is fragile and that Israel is doing everything possible to sabotage it with airstrikes on Lebanon.
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