https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/fragile-us-iran-ceasefire-holds-as-trump-pushes-for-hormuz-compromise-1123965817.html

Fragile US-Iran Ceasefire Holds as Trump Pushes for Hormuz Compromise

Fragile US-Iran Ceasefire Holds as Trump Pushes for Hormuz Compromise

Sputnik International

Dr. Akhtar described the situation the US finds itself in as "a strategic failure on all accounts."

2026-04-09T15:30+0000

2026-04-09T15:30+0000

2026-04-09T15:30+0000

analysis

middle east

strait of hormuz

iran

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

islamabad

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The United States is ready to make concessions to one degree or another, Professor of Political Economy Dr. Aasim Sajjad Akhtar told Sputnik, commenting on Iran's 10-point settlement plan.Iranian demands include non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, permission for uranium enrichment, the lifting of all sanctions, the termination of UN and IAEA resolutions, compensation, the withdrawal of US troops, and an end to hostilities on all fronts.Negotiations between US and Iranian delegations are expected to take place in Islamabad in the coming days following a two-week ceasefire.Dr. Akhtar described the situation the US finds itself in as "a strategic failure on all accounts."Dr. Akhtar identified a compromise on some sanctions as the most likely outcome. He believes the US is unlikely to offer a general guarantee of non-aggression. The main thing the US wants is the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.He also emphasized that the issue of uranium enrichment will be a major point of contention.The expert also noted that the ceasefire is fragile and that Israel is doing everything possible to sabotage it with airstrikes on Lebanon.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/irans-refusal-to-budge-on-ceasefire-conditions-shows-its-negotiating-from-position-of-strength-1123965593.html

strait of hormuz

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