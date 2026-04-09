https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/irans-refusal-to-budge-on-ceasefire-conditions-shows-its-negotiating-from-position-of-strength-1123965593.html

Iran’s Refusal to Budge on Ceasefire Conditions Shows It’s Negotiating From Position of Strength

Iran’s Refusal to Budge on Ceasefire Conditions Shows It’s Negotiating From Position of Strength

Sputnik International

The US underestimated the importance of Lebanon for Iran when excluding it from the ceasefire deal, Beirut-based security analyst Ali Rizk tells Sputnik.

2026-04-09T15:16+0000

2026-04-09T15:16+0000

2026-04-09T15:16+0000

analysis

middle east

donald trump

benjamin netanyahu

shehbaz sharif

lebanon

israel

beirut

hezbollah

pakistan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/11/1117978968_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ba72ccfb2ce4ec5ae31f3faca09ed386.jpg

"By once again taking control of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranians are telling the Trump administration: 'If you want this deal to succeed, you have to put pressure on Israel so that it will stop its attacks on Lebanon'," Rizk says. Israel has doubled down on attacking Lebanon, with the Netanyahu government and the US arguing that the Middle Eastern country was never part of the agreement. However, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who brokers the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran, "clearly said that Lebanon is included in the agreement," Rizk notes. Given that there has not been any announcement of a delay or cancellation of the Islamabad meeting, "there's still a glimmer of hope that the efforts have not completely collapsed," Rizk believes. Lebanon's Strategic Importance Following Israel's increased strikes on the country, it is still unclear how the warring parties will proceed, according to the pundit. "Everyone is waiting to see what the next hours and days have in store," he said. "We're waiting to see how much Israel is going to escalate."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/pakistans-unprecedented-moment-as-a-us-iran-mediator---expert-analysis-1123962915.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/vance-claims-lebanon-is-not-part-of-the-ceasefire-1123963648.html

lebanon

israel

beirut

pakistan

strait of hormuz

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us-iran ceasefire deal, iran war, donald trump, israel steps up attacks on lebanon, hezbollah, benjamin netanyahu, the strait of hormuz, middle east