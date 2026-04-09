https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/irans-refusal-to-budge-on-ceasefire-conditions-shows-its-negotiating-from-position-of-strength-1123965593.html
Iran’s Refusal to Budge on Ceasefire Conditions Shows It’s Negotiating From Position of Strength
Iran’s Refusal to Budge on Ceasefire Conditions Shows It’s Negotiating From Position of Strength
Sputnik International
The US underestimated the importance of Lebanon for Iran when excluding it from the ceasefire deal, Beirut-based security analyst Ali Rizk tells Sputnik.
2026-04-09T15:16+0000
2026-04-09T15:16+0000
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"By once again taking control of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranians are telling the Trump administration: 'If you want this deal to succeed, you have to put pressure on Israel so that it will stop its attacks on Lebanon'," Rizk says. Israel has doubled down on attacking Lebanon, with the Netanyahu government and the US arguing that the Middle Eastern country was never part of the agreement. However, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who brokers the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran, "clearly said that Lebanon is included in the agreement," Rizk notes. Given that there has not been any announcement of a delay or cancellation of the Islamabad meeting, "there's still a glimmer of hope that the efforts have not completely collapsed," Rizk believes. Lebanon's Strategic Importance Following Israel's increased strikes on the country, it is still unclear how the warring parties will proceed, according to the pundit. "Everyone is waiting to see what the next hours and days have in store," he said. "We're waiting to see how much Israel is going to escalate."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/pakistans-unprecedented-moment-as-a-us-iran-mediator---expert-analysis-1123962915.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/vance-claims-lebanon-is-not-part-of-the-ceasefire-1123963648.html
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us-iran ceasefire deal, iran war, donald trump, israel steps up attacks on lebanon, hezbollah, benjamin netanyahu, the strait of hormuz, middle east
us-iran ceasefire deal, iran war, donald trump, israel steps up attacks on lebanon, hezbollah, benjamin netanyahu, the strait of hormuz, middle east
Iran’s Refusal to Budge on Ceasefire Conditions Shows It’s Negotiating From Position of Strength
The US underestimated the importance of Lebanon for Iran when excluding it from the ceasefire deal, Beirut-based security analyst Ali Rizk tells Sputnik.
"By once again taking control of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranians are telling the Trump administration: 'If you want this deal to succeed, you have to put pressure on Israel so that it will stop its attacks on Lebanon',"
Rizk says.
Israel has doubled down on attacking Lebanon, with the Netanyahu government and the US arguing that the Middle Eastern country was never part of the agreement
.
However, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
, who brokers the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran, "clearly said that Lebanon is included in the agreement," Rizk notes.
"Iran believes that it's in a position of strength," the security analyst continues. "It believes that it has built a strategic defeat for the US, and that's why Iran is not willing to back away from any of its conditions."
Given that there has not been any announcement of a delay or cancellation of the Islamabad meeting, "there's still a glimmer of hope that the efforts have not completely collapsed," Rizk believes.
Lebanon's Strategic Importance
"I'm not sure that the Trump administration understands how important the Lebanese arena is for Iran, and namely how important Hezbollah is for Iran, especially at this current phase," the expert notes.
Following Israel's increased strikes on the country, it is still unclear how the warring parties will proceed, according to the pundit.
"Everyone is waiting to see what the next hours and days have in store," he said. "We're waiting to see how much Israel is going to escalate."