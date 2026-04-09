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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/israels-massacre-of-civilians-in-lebanon-is-a-test-for-iran-1123965980.html
Israel's Massacre of Civilians in Lebanon is 'a Test for Iran'
Israel's Massacre of Civilians in Lebanon is 'a Test for Iran'
Sputnik International
If Iran proceeds to negotiate with the US and reaches an agreement, thus ignoring Israel’s actions in Lebanon, “the Shias in Lebanon will feel abandoned and Tehran would lose face,” Beirut-based regional analyst Yeghia Tashjian tells Sputnik.
2026-04-09T15:32+0000
2026-04-09T15:32+0000
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If, however, Iran insists that Lebanon must be part of the ceasefire, its influence in the region would increase instead.“This is why Israel would not agree to such a ceasefire,” Tashjian explains. “They will pressure the US administration and even torpedo the negotiation process.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/vance-claims-lebanon-is-not-part-of-the-ceasefire-1123963648.html
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iran war ceasefire, israel attacks lebanon
iran war ceasefire, israel attacks lebanon

Israel's Massacre of Civilians in Lebanon is 'a Test for Iran'

15:32 GMT 09.04.2026
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarA man photographs the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A man photographs the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2026
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
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If Iran proceeds to negotiate with the US and reaches an agreement, thus ignoring Israel’s actions in Lebanon, “the Shias in Lebanon will feel abandoned and Tehran would lose face,” Beirut-based regional analyst Yeghia Tashjian tells Sputnik.
If, however, Iran insists that Lebanon must be part of the ceasefire, its influence in the region would increase instead.
“This is why Israel would not agree to such a ceasefire,” Tashjian explains. “They will pressure the US administration and even torpedo the negotiation process.”
Vice President JD Vance listens as President Donald Trump speaks before a lunch with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Vance Claims Lebanon Is Not Part of the Ceasefire
05:12 GMT
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