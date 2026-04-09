https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/israels-massacre-of-civilians-in-lebanon-is-a-test-for-iran-1123965980.html
Israel's Massacre of Civilians in Lebanon is 'a Test for Iran'
Israel's Massacre of Civilians in Lebanon is 'a Test for Iran'
Sputnik International
If Iran proceeds to negotiate with the US and reaches an agreement, thus ignoring Israel’s actions in Lebanon, “the Shias in Lebanon will feel abandoned and Tehran would lose face,” Beirut-based regional analyst Yeghia Tashjian tells Sputnik.
2026-04-09T15:32+0000
2026-04-09T15:32+0000
2026-04-09T15:32+0000
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If, however, Iran insists that Lebanon must be part of the ceasefire, its influence in the region would increase instead.“This is why Israel would not agree to such a ceasefire,” Tashjian explains. “They will pressure the US administration and even torpedo the negotiation process.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/vance-claims-lebanon-is-not-part-of-the-ceasefire-1123963648.html
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iran war ceasefire, israel attacks lebanon
iran war ceasefire, israel attacks lebanon
Israel's Massacre of Civilians in Lebanon is 'a Test for Iran'
If Iran proceeds to negotiate with the US and reaches an agreement, thus ignoring Israel’s actions in Lebanon, “the Shias in Lebanon will feel abandoned and Tehran would lose face,” Beirut-based regional analyst Yeghia Tashjian tells Sputnik.
If, however, Iran insists that Lebanon must be part of the ceasefire, its influence in the region would increase instead.
“This is why Israel would not agree to such a ceasefire,” Tashjian explains. “They will pressure the US administration and even torpedo the negotiation process.”