https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/vance-claims-lebanon-is-not-part-of-the-ceasefire-1123963648.html

Vance Claims Lebanon Is Not Part of the Ceasefire

Vance Claims Lebanon Is Not Part of the Ceasefire

Sputnik International

Halting hostilities in Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire agreement reached between the United States and Iran, Vice President JD Vance claimed o Wednesday, further calling the matter a "misunderstanding".

2026-04-09T05:12+0000

2026-04-09T05:12+0000

2026-04-09T05:12+0000

us-israel war on iran

jd vance

donald trump

middle east

lebanon

hezbollah

iran

israel

shehbaz sharif

israel defense forces (idf)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/14/1122990107_0:49:2866:1661_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4631240933b1546fb46119f8657425.jpg

US President Donald Trump earlier on Wednesday said ending hostilities in Lebanon wasn't part of the deal due to the Hezbollah movement, noting the situation in the country is part of a "separate skirmish". Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces announced the start of the largest series of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon since the beginning of the current escalation. On April 7, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the ceasefire does include Lebanon.The Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that the Islamic Republic could pull out of its ceasefire agreement with the United States if Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon. The Fars news agency further reported Tehran has suspended tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz following the attacks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/pakistans-unprecedented-moment-as-a-us-iran-mediator---expert-analysis-1123962915.html

lebanon

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, us hegemony, us intervention, forever war, us losses, ceasefire, ceasefire talks, talks, us-iran talks, iran-us talks, iran wins, iranian victory, iran-us war, us loses, us lost, lost war, iran's proposal, witkoff, kushner, jd vance, lebanon included, not included, hezbollah, lebanon-iran ties