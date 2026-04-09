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Vance Claims Lebanon Is Not Part of the Ceasefire
Vance Claims Lebanon Is Not Part of the Ceasefire
Sputnik International
Halting hostilities in Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire agreement reached between the United States and Iran, Vice President JD Vance claimed o Wednesday, further calling the matter a "misunderstanding".
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US President Donald Trump earlier on Wednesday said ending hostilities in Lebanon wasn't part of the deal due to the Hezbollah movement, noting the situation in the country is part of a "separate skirmish". Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces announced the start of the largest series of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon since the beginning of the current escalation. On April 7, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the ceasefire does include Lebanon.The Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that the Islamic Republic could pull out of its ceasefire agreement with the United States if Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon. The Fars news agency further reported Tehran has suspended tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz following the attacks.
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Vance Claims Lebanon Is Not Part of the Ceasefire

05:12 GMT 09.04.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonVice President JD Vance listens as President Donald Trump speaks before a lunch with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington
Vice President JD Vance listens as President Donald Trump speaks before a lunch with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Halting hostilities in Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire agreement reached between the United States and Iran, Vice President JD Vance claimed o Wednesday, further calling the matter a "misunderstanding".
US President Donald Trump earlier on Wednesday said ending hostilities in Lebanon wasn't part of the deal due to the Hezbollah movement, noting the situation in the country is part of a "separate skirmish".
"I think this comes from a legitimate misunderstanding. I think Iranians thought that the ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn't. We never made that promise. We never indicated that was gonna be the case. What we said is that the ceasefire would be focused on Iran and the ceasefire would be focused on America's allies, both Israel and the Gulf Arab states," Vance told reporters before departing Hungary.
Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces announced the start of the largest series of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon since the beginning of the current escalation.
On April 7, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the ceasefire does include Lebanon.
The Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that the Islamic Republic could pull out of its ceasefire agreement with the United States if Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon. The Fars news agency further reported Tehran has suspended tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz following the attacks.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during a news conference with Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during Sharif's visit in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2026
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