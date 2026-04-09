https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/pakistan-pivots-to-eurasia-as-world-watches-us-iran-talks-1123965143.html

Pakistan Pivots to Eurasia As World Watches US-Iran Talks

Pakistan Pivots to Eurasia As World Watches US-Iran Talks

Sputnik International

Establishing strong economic relations with the Eurasian region is in Pakistan's interest, Nasir Abbas Shirazi, President of the Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies, told Sputnik.

2026-04-09T12:26+0000

2026-04-09T12:26+0000

2026-04-09T12:26+0000

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The US-Iran ceasefire talks are not Pakistan's only major diplomatic initiative right now. While global attention remains fixed on the negotiations between Washington and Tehran in Islamabad, Pakistan is quietly advancing another strategic track — this time with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).The EAEU is an economic bloc comprising Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan, acting as a single market for 180 million people. Uzbekistan, Cuba, and Iran have observer status, and free trade agreements have been signed with Vietnam and Serbia. The Union ensures the free movement of goods, services, capital, and labor among its members.A meeting recently took place between Andrey Slepnev, Member of the Board for Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), and Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister of Trade of Pakistan."For Pakistan, deepening cooperation with the EAEU means not only new opportunities for trade but also a strategic partnership in areas such as logistics, energy, digital trade, industry, and supply chain integration," noted Jam Kamal Khan.A Strategic Interest, Not Just TradeEstablishing strong economic relations with the Eurasian region is in Pakistan's interest, commented Nasir Abbas Shirazi, President of the Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS), Islamabad, in an interview with Sputnik.Rapprochement with the EAEU can boost agricultural exports, create joint ventures in science and technology, open new opportunities in the energy sector, and help Pakistan ensure reliable partnerships beyond the dominance of Western economies, he explained. It can also create avenues for research, education, and other developmental areas, the expert added.Breaking Reliance on Western MarketsAgricultural products have significant market opportunities in this region, which will help Pakistani farmers diversify their markets, Shirazi continued. Pakistan is an energy-thirsty country and needs multiple options to fulfill its energy requirements; this region may also be helpful in this regard, he added.Geography as Pakistan's Greatest AssetThis would boost logistics corridors, promote digital trade linkages, and integrate regional supply chains through Gwadar and other economic zones, the expert noted.In this regard, Jam Kamal Khan rightly called this a strategic partnership because it will be long-lasting, more friendly, less exploitative, and less dependent on political ups and downs, Shirazi concluded.A Two-Pronged Diplomatic StrategyThe development signals that Islamabad is pursuing a two-pronged foreign policy approach — engaging in high-stakes ceasefire diplomacy while simultaneously building long-term economic architecture with the Eurasian bloc.With Pakistan's exports remaining limited and heavily tilted toward Western economies, the EAEU offers a new direction rooted in economic interdependence, regional connectivity, and mutual growth.As the world watches the US-Iran talks unfold in Islamabad, Pakistan is already building its next economic frontier.

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