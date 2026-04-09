Putin Made No Decisions on Easter Truce as to Date - Kremlin
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaMoscow Kremlin.
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has not made any decisions on an Easter truce as to date, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"As of today, the Supreme Commander has not made any decisions," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about a possible Easter truce.
Other Statements
Russia is interested in good and mutually beneficial relations with everyone, including European countries, Peskov said.
Earlier, chief of the General Staff of the French armed forces, Gen. Fabien Mandon, said that his main concern remains the possibility of an allegedly open war with Russia.
"Russia is interested in good, mutually beneficial, and mutually respectful relations with all countries, including European countries, which, unfortunately, are currently completely refusing any contacts," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow is not posing a threat to countries that do not plan to be the center of anti-Russian activities or undermine the security of Russia, Peskov explained, adding that the fears in Paris about an alleged threat of open war between France and Russia are groundless.
Russia will take measures to protect its interests amid repeated cases of piracy in international waters, Peskov said.
Last month, the UK government announced that UK military personnel will be able to board vessels subject to UK sanctions and transiting through UK territorial waters. London will also impose even greater restrictions by blocking British waters, including the English Channel, for sanctioned vessels. The measure affects the so-called "shadow fleet," allegedly engaged in the transportation of Russian energy resources.
"Russia considers itself entitled and will definitely take measures to protect its interests," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the new measures to protect Russian tankers in international waters, in particular near the territories of the UK.
Repeated cases of piracy in international waters have recently caused damage to Russia's interests, the official added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's contacts with the Indonesian leader are being prepared, details will be provided in a timely manner, Peskov said.
"I can confirm that contacts [between Russia and Indonesia] are indeed being prepared. We are preparing for negotiations. We will make the appropriate announcement in a timely manner," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Putin's meeting with the Indonesian leader was planned.