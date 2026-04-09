https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/putin-made-no-decisions-on-easter-truce-as-to-date---kremlin-1123964224.html

Putin Made No Decisions on Easter Truce as to Date - Kremlin

Putin Made No Decisions on Easter Truce as to Date - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not made any decisions on an Easter truce as to date, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2026-04-09T09:47+0000

2026-04-09T09:47+0000

2026-04-09T09:47+0000

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"As of today, the Supreme Commander has not made any decisions," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about a possible Easter truce.Other Statements Russia is interested in good and mutually beneficial relations with everyone, including European countries, Peskov said.Moscow is not posing a threat to countries that do not plan to be the center of anti-Russian activities or undermine the security of Russia, Peskov explained, adding that the fears in Paris about an alleged threat of open war between France and Russia are groundless.Russia will take measures to protect its interests amid repeated cases of piracy in international waters, Peskov said.Repeated cases of piracy in international waters have recently caused damage to Russia's interests, the official added.Russian President Vladimir Putin's contacts with the Indonesian leader are being prepared, details will be provided in a timely manner, Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/russia-hopes-us-will-have-more-opportunities-to-engage-in-dialogue-on-ukraine---kremlin-1123962040.html

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russia, ukraine, us, iran, conflict, truce, putin, peskov, kremlin