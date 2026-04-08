https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/russia-hopes-us-will-have-more-opportunities-to-engage-in-dialogue-on-ukraine---kremlin-1123962040.html

Russia Hopes US Will Have More Opportunities to Engage in Dialogue on Ukraine - Kremlin

Russia Hopes US Will Have More Opportunities to Engage in Dialogue on Ukraine - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia hopes that US negotiators will have more opportunities to participate in trilateral negotiations on Ukraine in the foreseeable future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

2026-04-08T10:09+0000

2026-04-08T10:09+0000

2026-04-08T10:09+0000

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"We hope that in the foreseeable future they [the US negotiators] will have more time and more opportunity to meet in a trilateral format [negotiations on Ukraine]," Peskov told reporters. Russia highly appreciates the US's peacekeeping efforts in the process of the Ukrainian settlement, the official added.On US-Iran ConflictRussia welcomes the decision of the United States and Iran not to follow the path of armed escalation, Peskov said, commenting on a truce between Iran and the US.Russia said from the very beginning about the need to move from escalation around Iran to a peaceful course, the official said, expressing hope that direct contacts between Iran and the United States will take place in the near future.On HungaryHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is an effective politician who protects interests of Hungary, Peskov said.Many forces in Europe would not want Orban to win the election again, favoring with his opponents, Peskov added.Other Statements Russia does not sympathize with attempts to publish the contents of closed conversations at the highest level, Peskov said.Nothing in the published transcript can put Russia at odds with Hungary, the official added.Relevant services are engaged in the normalization of the Internet connection in Russia, Peskov said.Currently communication channels and the Internet connection experience problems in Russia, various resources are working unstably, Peskov added.

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