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Russia Hopes US Will Have More Opportunities to Engage in Dialogue on Ukraine - Kremlin
Russia Hopes US Will Have More Opportunities to Engage in Dialogue on Ukraine - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia hopes that US negotiators will have more opportunities to participate in trilateral negotiations on Ukraine in the foreseeable future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2026-04-08T10:09+0000
2026-04-08T10:09+0000
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"We hope that in the foreseeable future they [the US negotiators] will have more time and more opportunity to meet in a trilateral format [negotiations on Ukraine]," Peskov told reporters. Russia highly appreciates the US's peacekeeping efforts in the process of the Ukrainian settlement, the official added.On US-Iran ConflictRussia welcomes the decision of the United States and Iran not to follow the path of armed escalation, Peskov said, commenting on a truce between Iran and the US.Russia said from the very beginning about the need to move from escalation around Iran to a peaceful course, the official said, expressing hope that direct contacts between Iran and the United States will take place in the near future.On HungaryHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is an effective politician who protects interests of Hungary, Peskov said.Many forces in Europe would not want Orban to win the election again, favoring with his opponents, Peskov added.Other Statements Russia does not sympathize with attempts to publish the contents of closed conversations at the highest level, Peskov said.Nothing in the published transcript can put Russia at odds with Hungary, the official added.Relevant services are engaged in the normalization of the Internet connection in Russia, Peskov said.Currently communication channels and the Internet connection experience problems in Russia, various resources are working unstably, Peskov added.
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/northern-sea-route-will-be-of-particular-importance-in-current-global-situation---lavrov---1123961699.html
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Russia Hopes US Will Have More Opportunities to Engage in Dialogue on Ukraine - Kremlin

10:09 GMT 08.04.2026
© AFP 2023 / DIMITAR DILKOFFThis picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a "killer" -- saying "it takes one to know one" -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sunk to new lows. US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling ambassador and warning that ties were on the brink of outright "collapse."
This picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a killer -- saying it takes one to know one -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sunk to new lows. US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling ambassador and warning that ties were on the brink of outright collapse. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2026
© AFP 2023 / DIMITAR DILKOFF
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that US negotiators will have more opportunities to participate in trilateral negotiations on Ukraine in the foreseeable future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"We hope that in the foreseeable future they [the US negotiators] will have more time and more opportunity to meet in a trilateral format [negotiations on Ukraine]," Peskov told reporters.
Russia highly appreciates the US's peacekeeping efforts in the process of the Ukrainian settlement, the official added.

On US-Iran Conflict

Russia welcomes the decision of the United States and Iran not to follow the path of armed escalation, Peskov said, commenting on a truce between Iran and the US.
"We are, of course, pleased with the news about the truce and welcome the decision not to follow the path of armed escalation," Peskov told reporters.
Russia said from the very beginning about the need to move from escalation around Iran to a peaceful course, the official said, expressing hope that direct contacts between Iran and the United States will take place in the near future.
Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, attends the annual Quds, or Jerusalem Day rally in Tehran, Iran, on May 31, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2026
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On Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is an effective politician who protects interests of Hungary, Peskov said.
"He [Orban] is indeed a very effective politician, an effective head of state who protects the interests of his country. Not Russia, not America, but his own country, Hungary," Peskov told reporters.
Many forces in Europe would not want Orban to win the election again, favoring with his opponents, Peskov added.

Other Statements

Russia does not sympathize with attempts to publish the contents of closed conversations at the highest level, Peskov said.
"We are very sensitive to the conversations that are taking place at a high and top level, and we do not sympathize with any attempts to make public the materials of such conversations," Peskov told reporters when asked if the Kremlin views Bloomberg publishing the transcript of Russian President Vladimir Putin's telephone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as an attempt to divide the countries.
Nothing in the published transcript can put Russia at odds with Hungary, the official added.
Relevant services are engaged in the normalization of the Internet connection in Russia, Peskov said.
"We know that our relevant services are engaged in the normalization of the Internet connection," Peskov told reporters, commenting on disruptions to communications and the Internet in Russia.
Currently communication channels and the Internet connection experience problems in Russia, various resources are working unstably, Peskov added.
Sovcomflot LNG ship Christophe de Margerie and Russian icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy traverse the Northern Sea Route in February 2021, the first commercial cargo vessel to do so - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2026
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