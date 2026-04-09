https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/russian-forces-strike-fuel-and-energy-infrastructure-facilities-of-ukrainian-armed-forces-1123965426.html

Russian Forces Strike Fuel and Energy Infrastructure Facilities of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Russian Forces Strike Fuel and Energy Infrastructure Facilities of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Sputnik International

Russian military forces have struck Ukraine's fuel and energy infrastructure facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-04-09T13:16+0000

2026-04-09T13:16+0000

2026-04-09T13:16+0000

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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces groupings struck fuel and energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, ammunition depots, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260408/russian-armed-forces-strike-ukrainian-port-infrastructure-1123961908.html

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