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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/russian-forces-strike-fuel-and-energy-infrastructure-facilities-of-ukrainian-armed-forces-1123965426.html
Russian Forces Strike Fuel and Energy Infrastructure Facilities of Ukrainian Armed Forces
Russian Forces Strike Fuel and Energy Infrastructure Facilities of Ukrainian Armed Forces
Sputnik International
Russian military forces have struck Ukraine's fuel and energy infrastructure facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-04-09T13:16+0000
2026-04-09T13:16+0000
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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces groupings struck fuel and energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, ammunition depots, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 areas," the ministry said in a statement.
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Russian Forces Strike Fuel and Energy Infrastructure Facilities of Ukrainian Armed Forces

13:16 GMT 09.04.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the assault units of the 20th Guards and 25th Combined Arms Armies take part in combat training
Russian servicemen of the assault units of the 20th Guards and 25th Combined Arms Armies take part in combat training - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian military forces have struck Ukraine's fuel and energy infrastructure facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces groupings struck fuel and energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, ammunition depots, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 areas," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 325 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 195 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 315 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 190 Ukraine's soldiers were elminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 175 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 55 by the Dnepr battlegroup
A Russian serviceman near Krasnoarmeysk - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Port Infrastructure
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