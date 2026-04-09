https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/slovakia-will-not-forget-it-was-liberated-by-red-army--slovakian-president-1123964616.html

Slovakia Will Not Forget It Was Liberated by Red Army — Slovakian President

Slovakia Will Not Forget It Was Liberated by Red Army — Slovakian President

Sputnik International

The current international situation should not cast a shadow on those who gave their lives for victory in WW2, President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini said.

2026-04-09T12:04+0000

2026-04-09T12:04+0000

2026-04-09T12:04+0000

world

slovakia

bratislava

red army

peter pellegrini

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/09/1123964457_0:0:1056:594_1920x0_80_0_0_47d02230955e9c467fe904bd511680e9.png

"The Red Army, the Romanian Army and the Czechoslovak Army have liberated us. And it will always remain written that way in our history. There is absolutely no reason to suddenly succumb to an attempt to rewrite history," President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini said on the 81st anniversary of the liberation of Bratislava.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/china-praises-russias-efforts-to-defend-historical-truth-about-ww2-1123440850.html

slovakia

bratislava

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Slovakia will not forget it was liberated by Red Army — Slovakian president Sputnik International <iframe src="http://nfw.ria.ru/nfp/SPlayer.html?id=50349491" width="640" height="360" allowFullScreen="true"/> 2026-04-09T12:04+0000 true PT1M11S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

slovakia, red army, ww2, peter pellegrini, president