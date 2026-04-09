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Slovakia Will Not Forget It Was Liberated by Red Army — Slovakian President
Slovakia Will Not Forget It Was Liberated by Red Army — Slovakian President
Sputnik International
The current international situation should not cast a shadow on those who gave their lives for victory in WW2, President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini said.
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"The Red Army, the Romanian Army and the Czechoslovak Army have liberated us. And it will always remain written that way in our history. There is absolutely no reason to suddenly succumb to an attempt to rewrite history," President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini said on the 81st anniversary of the liberation of Bratislava.
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Slovakia will not forget it was liberated by Red Army — Slovakian president
Sputnik International
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Slovakia Will Not Forget It Was Liberated by Red Army — Slovakian President
The current international situation should not cast a shadow on those who gave their lives for victory in WW2, President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini said.
"The Red Army, the Romanian Army and the Czechoslovak Army have liberated us. And it will always remain written that way in our history. There is absolutely no reason to suddenly succumb to an attempt to rewrite history," President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini said on the 81st anniversary of the liberation of Bratislava.