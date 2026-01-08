https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/china-praises-russias-efforts-to-defend-historical-truth-about-ww2-1123440850.html
China Praises Russia's Efforts to Defend Historical Truth About WW2
China Praises Russia's Efforts to Defend Historical Truth About WW2
Sputnik International
China highly values Russia's efforts in defending the historical truth about World War 2, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.
2026-01-08T15:20+0000
2026-01-08T15:20+0000
2026-01-08T15:23+0000
world
russia
china
chinese foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1114998112_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b35ce9c2a0ae202b9b4781ad3548c1a.jpg
Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that in 2026 Russia will continue to expose the war crimes committed by Japanese militarists. She argued that after World War 2, Japanese militarism was never fully eradicated, and right-wing forces in Japan today are "trying every means to gloss over the history of aggression" while denying past wartime crimes. Mao warned that if the right-wing forces in Japan continue to glorify its militarist past, other nations will have the right to hold Tokyo accountable for its "historic crimes."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/uss-seizure-of-other-countries-vessels-seriously-violates-international-law--china--1123438577.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1114998112_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a180b1bff675278781fdc646365b47ca.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
china, russia, world war 2, chinese foreign ministry, mao ning, history, truth
china, russia, world war 2, chinese foreign ministry, mao ning, history, truth
China Praises Russia's Efforts to Defend Historical Truth About WW2
15:20 GMT 08.01.2026 (Updated: 15:23 GMT 08.01.2026)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China highly values Russia's efforts in defending the historical truth about World War 2, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.
Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that in 2026 Russia will continue to expose the war crimes committed by Japanese militarists.
"We highly commend Russia's just action of defending historical truth," Mao said during a briefing.
She argued that after World War 2, Japanese militarism
was never fully eradicated, and right-wing forces in Japan today are "trying every means to gloss over the history of aggression" while denying past wartime crimes.
"Only by remembering history, doing soul searching, and taking concrete actions to repent for and correct wrongdoings can a country create a better future and prevent the tragedy of war from repeating itself," the spokeswoman said.
Mao warned that if the right-wing forces in Japan continue to glorify its militarist past, other nations will have the right to hold Tokyo accountable for its "historic crimes."