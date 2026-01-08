https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/china-praises-russias-efforts-to-defend-historical-truth-about-ww2-1123440850.html

China Praises Russia's Efforts to Defend Historical Truth About WW2

China Praises Russia's Efforts to Defend Historical Truth About WW2

Sputnik International

China highly values Russia's efforts in defending the historical truth about World War 2, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.

2026-01-08T15:20+0000

2026-01-08T15:20+0000

2026-01-08T15:23+0000

world

russia

china

chinese foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1114998112_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b35ce9c2a0ae202b9b4781ad3548c1a.jpg

Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that in 2026 Russia will continue to expose the war crimes committed by Japanese militarists. She argued that after World War 2, Japanese militarism was never fully eradicated, and right-wing forces in Japan today are "trying every means to gloss over the history of aggression" while denying past wartime crimes. Mao warned that if the right-wing forces in Japan continue to glorify its militarist past, other nations will have the right to hold Tokyo accountable for its "historic crimes."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260108/uss-seizure-of-other-countries-vessels-seriously-violates-international-law--china--1123438577.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, russia, world war 2, chinese foreign ministry, mao ning, history, truth