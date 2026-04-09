https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/us-supercharges-tomahawk-orders-amid-iran-war-drain-1123964062.html
US Supercharges Tomahawk Orders Amid Iran War Drain
US Supercharges Tomahawk Orders Amid Iran War Drain
Sputnik International
The US Navy has requested $3 billion to procure 785 Tomahawk cruise missiles for fiscal year 2027, a review of Pentagon budget documents shows.
2026-04-09T09:34+0000
2026-04-09T09:34+0000
2026-04-09T09:34+0000
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By comparison, only 55 missiles are being purchased in the current fiscal year, which ends on September 30. In just 4 weeks of war with Iran, the US expended more than 850 Tomahawk missiles. The Navy has requested $1.5 billion to upgrade existing missiles — a 217% increase over the 2026 fiscal year. The overall target inventory for Tomahawk missiles has been set at 3,992 units. The buildup in strike capabilities is also extending to the US Army, which has requested $2.7 billion for its Mid-Range Capability (MRC) ground-based launcher program, capable of firing Tomahawk and SM-6 missiles. This represents a 33-fold increase compared to this year’s funding of $82 million, which covered the procurement of just 13 missiles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/tomahawk-stockpiles-drying-up-as-us-stands-alone-in-iran-quagmire--military-analyst-1123926040.html
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US Supercharges Tomahawk Orders Amid Iran War Drain
The US Navy has requested $3 billion to procure 785 Tomahawk cruise missiles for fiscal year 2027, a review of Pentagon budget documents shows.
By comparison, only 55 missiles are being purchased in the current fiscal year, which ends on September 30.
In just 4 weeks of war with Iran, the US expended more than 850 Tomahawk missiles.
The Navy has requested $1.5 billion to upgrade existing missiles — a 217% increase over the 2026 fiscal year.
The overall target inventory for Tomahawk missiles has been set at 3,992 units.
The buildup in strike capabilities is also extending to the US Army, which has requested $2.7 billion for its Mid-Range Capability (MRC) ground-based launcher program, capable of firing Tomahawk and SM-6 missiles.
This represents a 33-fold increase compared to this year’s funding of $82 million, which covered the procurement of just 13 missiles.