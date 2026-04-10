https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/captured-ukrainian-soldier-describes-how-ukrainian-tank-crew-fired-on-their-own-forces-1123967844.html
Captured Ukrainian Soldier Describes How Ukrainian Tank Crew Fired on Their Own Forces
Captured Ukrainian Soldier Describes How Ukrainian Tank Crew Fired on Their Own Forces
Sputnik International
A captured Ukrainian serviceman, Dmitry Semera, has described in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Friday how Ukrainian tanks fired on their own forces with machine guns.
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The ministry said that Semera voluntarily surrendered to forces of Battlegroup Sever. Semera added that he and other Ukrainian soldiers jumped off the armored vehicle at that moment and then walked across fields toward Belovodsk for several hours. "I ended up in a psychiatric hospital in June or July of '22. I stayed there for three weeks. My mental state was a mess. I was morally crushed. And I was using drugs," he said. Semera stated that after spending two days at home, he was called up again to take up positions in the Miropolye area for 10 days. He tried to refuse, which displeased his commanders. Semera added that when their positions came under attack by FPV drones, he and his fellow soldiers surrendered to Russian troops without significant resistance. He thanked the Russian military for saving his life.
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Captured Ukrainian Soldier Describes How Ukrainian Tank Crew Fired on Their Own Forces
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A captured Ukrainian serviceman, Dmitry Semera, has described in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Friday how Ukrainian tanks fired on their own forces with machine guns.
The ministry said that Semera voluntarily surrendered to forces of Battlegroup Sever.
"As we were leaving Streltsovka, heading up the hill toward Belovodsk, three of our Ukrainian tanks were coming toward us. They opened fire with machine guns, started shooting at us. That's when I was wounded," the prisoner said.
Semera added that he and other Ukrainian soldiers
jumped off the armored vehicle at that moment and then walked across fields toward Belovodsk for several hours.
"I ended up in a psychiatric hospital in June or July of '22. I stayed there for three weeks. My mental state was a mess. I was morally crushed. And I was using drugs," he said.
Semera stated that after spending two days at home, he was called up again to take up positions in the Miropolye area for 10 days. He tried to refuse, which displeased his commanders.
"I was beaten, electrocuted. They said I'd end up in a pre-trial detention center and then be sent on assault missions - just as cannon fodder. We stayed in a dugout, in mud, in the cold. We slept huddled together because it was so cold," the prisoner said.
Semera added that when their positions came under attack by FPV drones, he and his fellow soldiers surrendered to Russian troops without significant resistance.
He thanked the Russian military for saving his life.