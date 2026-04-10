https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/hungary-accuses-eu-of-election-interference-operations-1123967992.html
Hungary Accuses EU of Election Interference Operations
Hungary Accuses EU of Election Interference Operations
Sputnik International
Hungarian EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka said on Friday that European Union agents are carrying out operations designed to meddle in Hungary's electoral process.
2026-04-10T11:21+0000
2026-04-10T11:21+0000
2026-04-10T11:21+0000
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viktor orban
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jd vance
hungary
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presidential election
election fraud
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Parliamentary elections in Hungary will be held on April 12. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that Brussels and Kiev plotted to oust his government. On Tuesday, US Vice President JD Vance said that Brussels bureaucrats aim to destroy the Hungarian economy because of their personal hostility toward Orban. Washington considers Brussels' efforts to interfere in the parliamentary elections in Hungary disgraceful and will not dictate the Hungarian people's choices, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/hungarys-orban-orders-investigation-into-wiretapping-of-hungarian-foreign-minister-1123882841.html
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election interference operation, hungarian eu affairs minister janos boka, meddle in hungary's electoral process
election interference operation, hungarian eu affairs minister janos boka, meddle in hungary's electoral process
Hungary Accuses EU of Election Interference Operations
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka said on Friday that European Union agents are carrying out operations designed to meddle in Hungary's electoral process.
Parliamentary elections in Hungary
will be held on April 12. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that Brussels and Kiev plotted to oust his government.
"It is bizarre to hear my EU colleagues lecturing me about trust and sincere cooperation while their agents are running clandestine operations to undermine our government and interfere in the election process," Boka said.
On Tuesday, US Vice President JD Vance said that Brussels bureaucrats aim to destroy the Hungarian economy because of their personal hostility toward Orban. Washington considers Brussels' efforts to interfere in the parliamentary elections in Hungary disgraceful and will not dictate the Hungarian people's choices, he added.