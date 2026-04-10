https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/hungary-accuses-eu-of-election-interference-operations-1123967992.html

Hungary Accuses EU of Election Interference Operations

Hungary Accuses EU of Election Interference Operations

Sputnik International

Hungarian EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka said on Friday that European Union agents are carrying out operations designed to meddle in Hungary's electoral process.

2026-04-10T11:21+0000

2026-04-10T11:21+0000

2026-04-10T11:21+0000

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viktor orban

europe

jd vance

hungary

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european union (eu)

presidential election

election fraud

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Parliamentary elections in Hungary will be held on April 12. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that Brussels and Kiev plotted to oust his government. On Tuesday, US Vice President JD Vance said that Brussels bureaucrats aim to destroy the Hungarian economy because of their personal hostility toward Orban. Washington considers Brussels' efforts to interfere in the parliamentary elections in Hungary disgraceful and will not dictate the Hungarian people's choices, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/hungarys-orban-orders-investigation-into-wiretapping-of-hungarian-foreign-minister-1123882841.html

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election interference operation, hungarian eu affairs minister janos boka, meddle in hungary's electoral process