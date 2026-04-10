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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/hungary-accuses-eu-of-election-interference-operations-1123967992.html
Hungary Accuses EU of Election Interference Operations
Hungary Accuses EU of Election Interference Operations
Sputnik International
Hungarian EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka said on Friday that European Union agents are carrying out operations designed to meddle in Hungary's electoral process.
2026-04-10T11:21+0000
2026-04-10T11:21+0000
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Parliamentary elections in Hungary will be held on April 12. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that Brussels and Kiev plotted to oust his government. On Tuesday, US Vice President JD Vance said that Brussels bureaucrats aim to destroy the Hungarian economy because of their personal hostility toward Orban. Washington considers Brussels' efforts to interfere in the parliamentary elections in Hungary disgraceful and will not dictate the Hungarian people's choices, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/hungarys-orban-orders-investigation-into-wiretapping-of-hungarian-foreign-minister-1123882841.html
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election interference operation, hungarian eu affairs minister janos boka, meddle in hungary's electoral process
election interference operation, hungarian eu affairs minister janos boka, meddle in hungary's electoral process

Hungary Accuses EU of Election Interference Operations

11:21 GMT 10.04.2026
© AP Photo / Denes ErdosA man holds a Hungarian flag during protest outside the Hungarian Interior Ministry building.
A man holds a Hungarian flag during protest outside the Hungarian Interior Ministry building. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2026
© AP Photo / Denes Erdos
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka said on Friday that European Union agents are carrying out operations designed to meddle in Hungary's electoral process.
Parliamentary elections in Hungary will be held on April 12. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that Brussels and Kiev plotted to oust his government.
"It is bizarre to hear my EU colleagues lecturing me about trust and sincere cooperation while their agents are running clandestine operations to undermine our government and interfere in the election process," Boka said.
On Tuesday, US Vice President JD Vance said that Brussels bureaucrats aim to destroy the Hungarian economy because of their personal hostility toward Orban. Washington considers Brussels' efforts to interfere in the parliamentary elections in Hungary disgraceful and will not dictate the Hungarian people's choices, he added.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2026
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