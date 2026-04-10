https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/idf-chief-of-staff-approves-continuation-of-israeli-operation-in-southern-lebanon-1123966713.html

IDF Chief of Staff Approves Continuation of Israeli Operation in Southern Lebanon

IDF Chief of Staff Approves Continuation of Israeli Operation in Southern Lebanon

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir visited southern Lebanon on Thursday to assess the situation, and approved the continuation of army operations in the region.

2026-04-10T03:44+0000

2026-04-10T03:44+0000

2026-04-10T04:44+0000

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"The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, conducted a tour today (Thursday) in southern Lebanon and held a situation assessment. He later approved plans for the continuation of operations with the command leadership," the IDF said in a statement on Thursday. At the same time, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on Israeli authorities to lift the call for Lebanese residents to evacuate from a neighborhood in Beirut. "The Israeli Defense Forces have issued an evacuation order for Beirut’s Jnah area, which includes two major referral hospitals; the Rafik Hariri University Hospital and Al Zahraa Hospital .... I urge Israel to reverse this order and ensure the protection of all health facilities, health workers, patients and civilians," Ghebreyesus said on X. On Tuesday night, US President Donald Trump said that he had agreed to a two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran. On Wednesday, Israeli warplanes and artillery struck over a dozen settlements in southern Lebanon, including in the major city of Tyre. Trump said that ending Israeli strikes on Lebanon was not included in the agreement with Iran because of the Hezbollah movement. Iran, however, deemed this a violation of the ceasefire reached between the US and Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/israels-massacre-of-civilians-in-lebanon-is-a-test-for-iran-1123965980.html

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