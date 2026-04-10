https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/putin-announces-easter-truce-in-ukraine---kremlin-1123966593.html

Putin Announces Easter Truce in Ukraine - Kremlin

Putin Announces Easter Truce in Ukraine - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a ceasefire in connection with the Easter holiday from 16:00 Moscow time (13:00 GMT) on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12, the Kremlin said.

2026-04-10T03:11+0000

2026-04-10T03:11+0000

2026-04-10T04:42+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

vladimir putin

truce

ceasefire

orthodox easter

easter

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/06/1121748131_0:0:2816:1585_1920x0_80_0_0_3a718595c8780350fc7b084d6d7110a7.jpg

"By decision of the supreme commander-in-chief of the Russian armed forces, Vladimir Putin, in connection with the approaching Orthodox holiday of Easter, a ceasefire has been declared from 16:00 on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12, 2026," the Kremlin said in a statement. Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov have been instructed to cease hostilities in all directions during the Easter truce, the statement said, adding that Russian troops have been instructed to be prepared to prevent any possible provocations by the enemy amid the Easter truce. Russia expects that the Ukrainian side will follow its example, the Kremlin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/zelenskys-words-on-easter-ceasefire-resemble-pr-campaign-for-truce---moscow-1123929495.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-ukraine war, easter ceasefire, easter truce, russia-ukraine truce, truce in ukraine