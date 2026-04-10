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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/putin-announces-easter-truce-in-ukraine---kremlin-1123966593.html
Putin Announces Easter Truce in Ukraine - Kremlin
Putin Announces Easter Truce in Ukraine - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a ceasefire in connection with the Easter holiday from 16:00 Moscow time (13:00 GMT) on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12, the Kremlin said.
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"By decision of the supreme commander-in-chief of the Russian armed forces, Vladimir Putin, in connection with the approaching Orthodox holiday of Easter, a ceasefire has been declared from 16:00 on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12, 2026," the Kremlin said in a statement. Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov have been instructed to cease hostilities in all directions during the Easter truce, the statement said, adding that Russian troops have been instructed to be prepared to prevent any possible provocations by the enemy amid the Easter truce. Russia expects that the Ukrainian side will follow its example, the Kremlin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/zelenskys-words-on-easter-ceasefire-resemble-pr-campaign-for-truce---moscow-1123929495.html
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Putin Announces Easter Truce in Ukraine - Kremlin

03:11 GMT 10.04.2026 (Updated: 04:42 GMT 10.04.2026)
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin visiting an Orthodox Christian Church in Tsarskoye Selo. December 8, 2014.
Russian President Vladimir Putin visiting an Orthodox Christian Church in Tsarskoye Selo. December 8, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a ceasefire in connection with the Easter holiday from 16:00 Moscow time (13:00 GMT) on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12, the Kremlin said.
"By decision of the supreme commander-in-chief of the Russian armed forces, Vladimir Putin, in connection with the approaching Orthodox holiday of Easter, a ceasefire has been declared from 16:00 on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12, 2026," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry building dominates the landscape against the sky, in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2026
World
Russia Dismisses Zelensky's Easter Ceasefire Call as Mere PR Stunt
1 April, 12:19 GMT
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov have been instructed to cease hostilities in all directions during the Easter truce, the statement said, adding that Russian troops have been instructed to be prepared to prevent any possible provocations by the enemy amid the Easter truce.
Russia expects that the Ukrainian side will follow its example, the Kremlin added.
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