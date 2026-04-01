https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/zelenskys-words-on-easter-ceasefire-resemble-pr-campaign-for-truce---moscow-1123929495.html

Russia Dismisses Zelensky's Easter Ceasefire Call as Mere PR Stunt

Russia Dismisses Zelensky's Easter Ceasefire Call as Mere PR Stunt

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky's words about alleged readiness for an Easter ceasefire resemble a PR campaign for 1-2–month truce for the replenishment of Ukraine armed forces, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2026-04-01T12:19+0000

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maria zakharova

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"Zelensky's favorite approach is another PR campaign. And he needs it not as a desire for long-term peace, but as another step on the advice of his Western European allies in order to get a one-month, two-month truce in order to make up for losses, regroup and prepare the armed forces of Ukraine for the continuation of hostilities, " Zakharova told a briefing. Zelensky would repeal discriminatory laws in Ukraine if he were really ready for peace, the diplomat said. All countries supporting Volodymyr Zelensky need to remember that he cares only about himself and that he will turn weapons against his sponsors, Zakharova also said.On Iran Iran controls the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a fact the US cannot challenge, despite all the military forces concentrated in the Middle East and Indian Ocean, Zakharova said.Iran is constructively coordinating passage through the Strait of Hormuz for ships from countries not involved in the conflict in the Persian Gulf, Zakharova said, adding that any initiatives regarding navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be implemented only with the consent of coastal countries.Prospects for ending conflict around Iran remain quite unclear, Zakharova added.Moscow believes that the oil market situation due to the conflict over Iran will be the central topic of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting on April 5, Zakharova said.On EU Sanctions on RussiaThe delay in agreeing on new sanctions against Russia demonstrates dissatisfaction within the European Union with Brussels' policy, Zakharova said.Russia would like to believe that the recognition of the failure of the EU's sanctions policy will gradually push the bloc's countries toward building normal relations, the spokeswoman added.There is no doubt that the EU leadership will continue its policy of abandoning Russian energy resources even amid a sharp rise in fuel prices, Zakharova said.It is difficult to talk about a space for pragmatic dialogue with the EU when all decisions there are made out of nationalistic reasons, the diplomat added.On US ActionsIt appears that the United States is attempting to destroy international legal regimes, but the consequences could be dire for Washington itself, Zakharova said.On Russia's Relations With Arab Countries Attempts to portray Arab countries' agreements with Kiev as a demonstration of anti-Russian solidarity are absurd, and Russia is convinced that its relations with the Persian Gulf monarchies will develop despite Kiev's attempts to impede them, Zakharova said.Other StatementsRussia believes it is in Turkey's interests to prevent reckless actions like the March Ukrainian attack on the tanker ALTURA in the Black Sea, Zakharova said."We believe that preventing such reckless actions is in Turkey's own interests, particularly given the importance of energy supplies from Russia for the country's economic development," Zakharova told a briefing.Japan's deployment of long-range missile systems is in line with a dangerous course toward remilitarization, Zakharova said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/eu-admits-talks-with-russia-on-ukraine-and-security-are-inevitable-1123836653.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/zelensky-should-make-decision-on-withdrawal-of-armed-forces-from-donbas-today---kremlin-1123928900.html

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russia, ukraine, truce, ceasefire, easter ceasefire, ukraine armed forces, russian foreign ministry, zakharova