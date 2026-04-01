https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/zelenskys-words-on-easter-ceasefire-resemble-pr-campaign-for-truce---moscow-1123929495.html
Russia Dismisses Zelensky's Easter Ceasefire Call as Mere PR Stunt
Russia Dismisses Zelensky's Easter Ceasefire Call as Mere PR Stunt
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky's words about alleged readiness for an Easter ceasefire resemble a PR campaign for 1-2–month truce for the replenishment of Ukraine armed forces, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2026-04-01T12:19+0000
2026-04-01T12:19+0000
2026-04-01T13:53+0000
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"Zelensky's favorite approach is another PR campaign. And he needs it not as a desire for long-term peace, but as another step on the advice of his Western European allies in order to get a one-month, two-month truce in order to make up for losses, regroup and prepare the armed forces of Ukraine for the continuation of hostilities, " Zakharova told a briefing. Zelensky would repeal discriminatory laws in Ukraine if he were really ready for peace, the diplomat said. All countries supporting Volodymyr Zelensky need to remember that he cares only about himself and that he will turn weapons against his sponsors, Zakharova also said.On Iran Iran controls the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a fact the US cannot challenge, despite all the military forces concentrated in the Middle East and Indian Ocean, Zakharova said.Iran is constructively coordinating passage through the Strait of Hormuz for ships from countries not involved in the conflict in the Persian Gulf, Zakharova said, adding that any initiatives regarding navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be implemented only with the consent of coastal countries.Prospects for ending conflict around Iran remain quite unclear, Zakharova added.Moscow believes that the oil market situation due to the conflict over Iran will be the central topic of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting on April 5, Zakharova said.On EU Sanctions on RussiaThe delay in agreeing on new sanctions against Russia demonstrates dissatisfaction within the European Union with Brussels' policy, Zakharova said.Russia would like to believe that the recognition of the failure of the EU's sanctions policy will gradually push the bloc's countries toward building normal relations, the spokeswoman added.There is no doubt that the EU leadership will continue its policy of abandoning Russian energy resources even amid a sharp rise in fuel prices, Zakharova said.It is difficult to talk about a space for pragmatic dialogue with the EU when all decisions there are made out of nationalistic reasons, the diplomat added.On US ActionsIt appears that the United States is attempting to destroy international legal regimes, but the consequences could be dire for Washington itself, Zakharova said.On Russia's Relations With Arab Countries Attempts to portray Arab countries' agreements with Kiev as a demonstration of anti-Russian solidarity are absurd, and Russia is convinced that its relations with the Persian Gulf monarchies will develop despite Kiev's attempts to impede them, Zakharova said.Other StatementsRussia believes it is in Turkey's interests to prevent reckless actions like the March Ukrainian attack on the tanker ALTURA in the Black Sea, Zakharova said."We believe that preventing such reckless actions is in Turkey's own interests, particularly given the importance of energy supplies from Russia for the country's economic development," Zakharova told a briefing.Japan's deployment of long-range missile systems is in line with a dangerous course toward remilitarization, Zakharova said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/eu-admits-talks-with-russia-on-ukraine-and-security-are-inevitable-1123836653.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/zelensky-should-make-decision-on-withdrawal-of-armed-forces-from-donbas-today---kremlin-1123928900.html
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russia, ukraine, truce, ceasefire, easter ceasefire, ukraine armed forces, russian foreign ministry, zakharova
russia, ukraine, truce, ceasefire, easter ceasefire, ukraine armed forces, russian foreign ministry, zakharova
Russia Dismisses Zelensky's Easter Ceasefire Call as Mere PR Stunt
12:19 GMT 01.04.2026 (Updated: 13:53 GMT 01.04.2026)
Volodymyr Zelensky's comments about his alleged readiness for an Easter ceasefire resemble a PR stunt to get a 1-2–month truce in order to replenish the Ukraine armed forces, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"Zelensky's favorite approach is another PR campaign. And he needs it not as a desire for long-term peace, but as another step on the advice of his Western European allies in order to get a one-month, two-month truce in order to make up for losses, regroup and prepare the armed forces of Ukraine for the continuation of hostilities, " Zakharova told a briefing.
Zelensky would repeal discriminatory laws in Ukraine if he were really ready for peace, the diplomat said.
"The Kiev regime has repeatedly demonstrated its inability to negotiate," Zakharova said.
All countries supporting Volodymyr Zelensky need to remember that he cares only about himself and that he will turn weapons against his sponsors, Zakharova also said.
"He will save only himself, only his own skin in every sense of the word. And he will frame everyone, he will destroy everything, he will carry out terrorist acts against any country, any state, any people," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that everyone who relies on him and supplies him with money and weapons should "remember and know that he will turn it against you in the first place."
Iran controls the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a fact the US cannot challenge, despite all the military forces concentrated in the Middle East and Indian Ocean, Zakharova said.
"The passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz is currently controlled by Tehran. This is an objective reality that, no matter how much they might like it, even the US cannot challenge, despite all the military might they have accumulated in the Middle East and Indian Ocean," Zakharova said at a briefing.
Iran is constructively coordinating passage through the Strait of Hormuz for ships from countries not involved in the conflict in the Persian Gulf, Zakharova said, adding that any initiatives regarding navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be implemented only with the consent of coastal countries.
Prospects for ending conflict around Iran remain quite unclear, Zakharova added.
Moscow believes that the oil market situation due to the conflict over Iran will be the central topic of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting on April 5, Zakharova said.
"The ongoing conflict has led to a significant decrease in oil supply and an increase in energy prices. We believe that this will be the central topic of the next 65th meeting of the OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee, and it is scheduled for these days on April 5," Zakharova told a briefing.
On EU Sanctions on Russia
The delay in agreeing on new sanctions against Russia demonstrates dissatisfaction within the European Union with Brussels' policy, Zakharova said.
"The increasingly complex and drawn-out process of coordinating relevant decisions within the European Union demonstrates dissatisfaction with Brussels's limited approach to further strengthening sanctions against our country," Zakharova told a briefing.
Russia would like to believe that the recognition of the failure of the EU's sanctions policy will gradually push the bloc's countries toward building normal relations, the spokeswoman added.
There is no doubt that the EU leadership will continue its policy of abandoning Russian energy resources even amid a sharp rise in fuel prices, Zakharova said.
"However, even with such possible harmful consequences [with the energy crisis], there is no doubt that the European bureaucrats will continue hitting rock bottom," Zakharova told a briefing, commenting on the EU's rejection of Russian energy resources even amid a sharp rise in fuel prices.
It is difficult to talk about a space for pragmatic dialogue with the EU when all decisions there are made out of nationalistic reasons, the diplomat added.
It appears that the United States is attempting to destroy international legal regimes, but the consequences could be dire for Washington itself, Zakharova said.
"One gets the feeling that the United States of America is seeking to completely destroy existing international legal regimes, including those in the areas of non-proliferation, disarmament, and arms control. But then we also need to consider the consequences, which could be extremely dire, including for Americans," Zakharova told a briefing.
On Russia's Relations With Arab Countries
Attempts to portray Arab countries' agreements with Kiev as a demonstration of anti-Russian solidarity are absurd, and Russia is convinced that its relations with the Persian Gulf monarchies will develop despite Kiev's attempts to impede them, Zakharova said.
"We consider these attempts [to portray Arab countries' agreements with Ukraine as a demonstration of anti-Russian solidarity] absurd. We are convinced that Russia's friendly relations with the Persian Gulf monarchies will continue to develop, despite attempts by known external forces to impede them," Zakharova said at a briefing.
Russia believes it is in Turkey's interests to prevent reckless actions like the March Ukrainian attack on the tanker ALTURA in the Black Sea, Zakharova said.
In late March, Turkish media reported that unknown drones attacked the ALTURA tanker, which was sailing from Russia, in the Black Sea off the coast of Turkey. The vessel, carrying 140,000 tonnes of oil, was damaged, and the crew requested assistance.
"We believe that preventing such reckless actions is in Turkey's own interests, particularly given the importance of energy supplies from Russia for the country's economic development," Zakharova told a briefing.
Japan's deployment of long-range missile systems is in line with a dangerous course toward remilitarization, Zakharova said.
"The deployment of missile systems on its [Japan's] territory and the buildup of new strike weapons are steps that are in line with Tokyo's dangerous course of remilitarization," Zakharova told a briefing.