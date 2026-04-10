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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/russia-unveils-new-advanced-anti-drone-tank-protection-1123967619.html
Russia Unveils New Advanced Anti-Drone Tank Protection
Russia Unveils New Advanced Anti-Drone Tank Protection
Sputnik International
Russian tank crews have rolled out a new system called "Romashka" (“Daisy”), a significant upgrade over the earlier "mangal" “cope cage.”
2026-04-10T11:14+0000
2026-04-10T11:14+0000
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Unlike its predecessor, the Romashka consists of specially arranged cables forming a circular pattern that resembles a blooming flower. It neutralizes cumulative drone warheads at 1.5 meters and can survive direct hits from 10–15 drones. Most importantly, the Romashka allows the tank turret to rotate freely without blocking thermal imagers or optics
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/russias-new-topol-based-start-1m-conversion-rocket-unveiled-for-1st-time-1123929056.html
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anti-drone tank protection, russian tank crews, significant upgrade
anti-drone tank protection, russian tank crews, significant upgrade

Russia Unveils New Advanced Anti-Drone Tank Protection

11:14 GMT 10.04.2026
© Photo : Twitter @MuxelAeroRussian main battle tank equipped with anti-drone screen armor at the ARMY-2023 expo outside Moscow. August 2023.
Russian main battle tank equipped with anti-drone screen armor at the ARMY-2023 expo outside Moscow. August 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2026
© Photo : Twitter @MuxelAero
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Russian tank crews have rolled out a new system called "Romashka" (“Daisy”), a significant upgrade over the earlier "mangal" “cope cage.”
Unlike its predecessor, the Romashka consists of specially arranged cables forming a circular pattern that resembles a blooming flower.
It neutralizes cumulative drone warheads at 1.5 meters and can survive direct hits from 10–15 drones.
Most importantly, the Romashka allows the tank turret to rotate freely without blocking thermal imagers or optics
A training and combat launch of the Topol-M ballistic missile from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2026
Russia
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1 April, 11:06 GMT
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