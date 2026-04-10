https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/russia-unveils-new-advanced-anti-drone-tank-protection-1123967619.html

Russia Unveils New Advanced Anti-Drone Tank Protection

Russia Unveils New Advanced Anti-Drone Tank Protection

Sputnik International

Russian tank crews have rolled out a new system called "Romashka" (“Daisy”), a significant upgrade over the earlier "mangal" “cope cage.”

2026-04-10T11:14+0000

2026-04-10T11:14+0000

2026-04-10T11:14+0000

military

russia

drone

drone warfare

uav

tanks

battle tank

tank

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Unlike its predecessor, the Romashka consists of specially arranged cables forming a circular pattern that resembles a blooming flower. It neutralizes cumulative drone warheads at 1.5 meters and can survive direct hits from 10–15 drones. Most importantly, the Romashka allows the tank turret to rotate freely without blocking thermal imagers or optics

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/russias-new-topol-based-start-1m-conversion-rocket-unveiled-for-1st-time-1123929056.html

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anti-drone tank protection, russian tank crews, significant upgrade