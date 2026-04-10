https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/trump-claims-that-iranian-actions-on-strait-of-hormuz-not-in-line-with-ceasefire-agreement-1123966846.html
Trump Claims That Iranian Actions on Strait of Hormuz Not in Line With Ceasefire Agreement
Trump Claims That Iranian Actions on Strait of Hormuz Not in Line With Ceasefire Agreement
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump claims that the Iranian actions on the Strait of Hormuz are not in line with the ceasefire agreement.
2026-04-10T03:56+0000
2026-04-10T03:56+0000
2026-04-10T04:46+0000
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"Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.On Tuesday night, US President Donald Trump said that he had agreed to a two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran. On Wednesday, Israeli warplanes and artillery struck over a dozen settlements in southern Lebanon, including in the major city of Tyre. Trump said that ending Israeli strikes on Lebanon was not included in the agreement with Iran because of the Hezbollah movement. Iran, however, deemed this a violation of the ceasefire reached between the US and Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/fragile-us-iran-ceasefire-holds-as-trump-pushes-for-hormuz-compromise-1123965817.html
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Trump Claims That Iranian Actions on Strait of Hormuz Not in Line With Ceasefire Agreement
03:56 GMT 10.04.2026 (Updated: 04:46 GMT 10.04.2026)
US President Donald Trump claims that the Iranian actions on the Strait of Hormuz are not in line with the ceasefire agreement.
"Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
On Tuesday night, US President Donald Trump said that he had agreed to a two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran. On Wednesday, Israeli warplanes and artillery struck over a dozen settlements in southern Lebanon, including in the major city of Tyre. Trump said that ending Israeli strikes on Lebanon was not included in the agreement with Iran because of the Hezbollah movement. Iran, however, deemed this a violation of the ceasefire reached between the US and Iran.