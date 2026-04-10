International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/trump-claims-that-iranian-actions-on-strait-of-hormuz-not-in-line-with-ceasefire-agreement-1123966846.html
Trump Claims That Iranian Actions on Strait of Hormuz Not in Line With Ceasefire Agreement
Trump Claims That Iranian Actions on Strait of Hormuz Not in Line With Ceasefire Agreement
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump claims that the Iranian actions on the Strait of Hormuz are not in line with the ceasefire agreement.
2026-04-10T03:56+0000
2026-04-10T04:46+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
iran
strait of hormuz
truth social
middle east
us-iran relations
ceasefire
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/12/1123842827_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_4edebd3eea9320a27fb1ca5caa4b8cff.jpg
"Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.On Tuesday night, US President Donald Trump said that he had agreed to a two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran. On Wednesday, Israeli warplanes and artillery struck over a dozen settlements in southern Lebanon, including in the major city of Tyre. Trump said that ending Israeli strikes on Lebanon was not included in the agreement with Iran because of the Hezbollah movement. Iran, however, deemed this a violation of the ceasefire reached between the US and Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/fragile-us-iran-ceasefire-holds-as-trump-pushes-for-hormuz-compromise-1123965817.html
iran
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/12/1123842827_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_e086b74a714af2e442287b04f5e64e24.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran-us talks, us-iran war, us-iran ceasefire, iran's blockade of hormuz strait, strait of hormuz blocked
iran-us talks, us-iran war, us-iran ceasefire, iran's blockade of hormuz strait, strait of hormuz blocked

Trump Claims That Iranian Actions on Strait of Hormuz Not in Line With Ceasefire Agreement

03:56 GMT 10.04.2026 (Updated: 04:46 GMT 10.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Morteza AkhoondiIn this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza Akhoondi
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump claims that the Iranian actions on the Strait of Hormuz are not in line with the ceasefire agreement.
"Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
People walk past a billboard depicting a damaged U.S. aircraft carrier with disabled fighter jets on its deck and a sign reading in Farsi and English, If you sow the wind, you'll reap the whirlwind, at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) Square in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2026
Analysis
Fragile US-Iran Ceasefire Holds as Trump Pushes for Hormuz Compromise
Yesterday, 15:30 GMT
On Tuesday night, US President Donald Trump said that he had agreed to a two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran. On Wednesday, Israeli warplanes and artillery struck over a dozen settlements in southern Lebanon, including in the major city of Tyre. Trump said that ending Israeli strikes on Lebanon was not included in the agreement with Iran because of the Hezbollah movement. Iran, however, deemed this a violation of the ceasefire reached between the US and Iran.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала