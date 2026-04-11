https://sputnikglobe.com/20260411/iranian-delegation-arrives-in-islamabad-for-talks-with-us-1123969951.html

Iranian Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Talks With US

Iranian Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Talks With US

Sputnik International

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Friday confirmed the arrival of an Iranian delegation to participate in talks with the United States and expressed hope for constructive dialogue.

2026-04-11T03:13+0000

2026-04-11T03:13+0000

2026-04-11T04:31+0000

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"A high-powered delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran led by Speaker of the Iranian. Parliament H.E. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf along with Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran H.E. Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad today to participate in Islamabad Talks," the ministry said on X.The Iranian delegation will meet Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday morning. If the US accepts Iran's preconditions, indirect negotiations will start the same day at the Serena Hotel, Fars News reports.Iran's team includes several leaders, each representing a different part of the negotiations:According to the Fars News report, the US team, led by Vice President JD Vance, consists of about 300 staff.US President Donald Trump announced on the night of April 8 that an agreement had been reached with Iran on a two-week ceasefire. It was later reported that talks on sustainable peace in the region would be held on Saturday in Pakistan.US Vice President JD Vance will lead a delegation to Pakistan, which also includes Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US leader's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. US negotiators will be accompanied by experts from the US National Security Council, the State Department, and the Pentagon.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/trump-ahead-of-iran-talks-says-us-loading-up-ships-with-weapons-at-higher-level-1123969582.html

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