https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/trump-ahead-of-iran-talks-says-us-loading-up-ships-with-weapons-at-higher-level-1123969582.html
Trump Ahead of Iran Talks Says US Loading Up Ships With Weapons at Higher Level
Trump Ahead of Iran Talks Says US Loading Up Ships With Weapons at Higher Level
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Friday, right before talks with Iran are expected, that the United States is loading up vessels with weapons in a bigger amount than before.
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"We’re loading up the ships with the best weapons ever made, even at a higher level than we use to do a complete decimation," Trump told the New York Post. If no deal is reached, the US will be using them "effectively," he added.The upcoming talks are expected to focus on key US demands, including the transfer of an estimated 1,000 pounds of deeply buried enriched uranium and ensuring the continued reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping.On Tuesday night, Trump said that he had agreed to a two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran. Negotiations between Washington and Tehran on settling the conflict are expected to take place in Islamabad on Saturday morning.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/trump-claims-that-iranian-actions-on-strait-of-hormuz-not-in-line-with-ceasefire-agreement-1123966846.html
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us president donald trump, us loading up ships with weapons, united states, weapons in a bigger amount than before
us president donald trump, us loading up ships with weapons, united states, weapons in a bigger amount than before
Trump Ahead of Iran Talks Says US Loading Up Ships With Weapons at Higher Level
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday, right before talks with Iran are expected, that the United States is loading up vessels with weapons in a bigger amount than before.
"We’re loading up the ships with the best weapons ever made, even at a higher level than we use to do a complete decimation," Trump told the New York Post.
If no deal is reached, the US will be using them "effectively," he added.
The upcoming talks are expected to focus on key US demands, including the transfer of an estimated 1,000 pounds of deeply buried enriched uranium and ensuring the continued reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping.
On Tuesday night, Trump said that he had agreed to a two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran. Negotiations between Washington and Tehran on settling the conflict are expected to take place in Islamabad
on Saturday morning.