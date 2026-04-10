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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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Trump Ahead of Iran Talks Says US Loading Up Ships With Weapons at Higher Level
Trump Ahead of Iran Talks Says US Loading Up Ships With Weapons at Higher Level
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Friday, right before talks with Iran are expected, that the United States is loading up vessels with weapons in a bigger amount than before.
2026-04-10T16:04+0000
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"We’re loading up the ships with the best weapons ever made, even at a higher level than we use to do a complete decimation," Trump told the New York Post. If no deal is reached, the US will be using them "effectively," he added.The upcoming talks are expected to focus on key US demands, including the transfer of an estimated 1,000 pounds of deeply buried enriched uranium and ensuring the continued reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping.On Tuesday night, Trump said that he had agreed to a two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran. Negotiations between Washington and Tehran on settling the conflict are expected to take place in Islamabad on Saturday morning.
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us president donald trump, us loading up ships with weapons, united states, weapons in a bigger amount than before

Trump Ahead of Iran Talks Says US Loading Up Ships With Weapons at Higher Level

16:04 GMT 10.04.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday, right before talks with Iran are expected, that the United States is loading up vessels with weapons in a bigger amount than before.
"We’re loading up the ships with the best weapons ever made, even at a higher level than we use to do a complete decimation," Trump told the New York Post.
If no deal is reached, the US will be using them "effectively," he added.
The upcoming talks are expected to focus on key US demands, including the transfer of an estimated 1,000 pounds of deeply buried enriched uranium and ensuring the continued reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping.
On Tuesday night, Trump said that he had agreed to a two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran. Negotiations between Washington and Tehran on settling the conflict are expected to take place in Islamabad on Saturday morning.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
‘Not the Agreement We Have’: Trump Blasts Iran’s Actions in Hormuz
03:56 GMT
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