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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260411/trump-hopes-strait-of-hormuz-to-open-up-automatically-if-deal-with-iran-reached-1123970139.html
Trump Hopes Strait of Hormuz to Open Up 'Automatically' If Deal With Iran Reached
Trump Hopes Strait of Hormuz to Open Up 'Automatically' If Deal With Iran Reached
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US President Donald Trump claims that the Strait of Hormuz will open "automatically" if a deal with Iran is reached.
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"That'll open up automatically," the US leader told reporters. At the same time, Trump expressed confidence that the strait would be open to shipping anyway. Trump reiterated that the first point of a good deal with Iran should be the renunciation of nuclear weapons, despite Tehran's repeated statements that it had no desire to acquire them.US President Donald Trump announced on the night of April 8 that an agreement had been reached with Iran on a two-week ceasefire. It was later reported that talks on sustainable peace in the region would be held on Saturday in Pakistan.US Vice President JD Vance will lead a delegation to Pakistan, which also includes Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US leader's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. US negotiators will be accompanied by experts from the US National Security Council, the State Department, and the Pentagon.
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Trump Hopes Strait of Hormuz to Open Up 'Automatically' If Deal With Iran Reached

03:35 GMT 11.04.2026 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 11.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Rebecca BlackwellPresident Donald Trump speaks at the Shield of the Americas Summit, Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
President Donald Trump speaks at the Shield of the Americas Summit, Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2026
© AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell
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US President Donald Trump claims that the Strait of Hormuz will open "automatically" if a deal with Iran is reached.
"That'll open up automatically," the US leader told reporters.
At the same time, Trump expressed confidence that the strait would be open to shipping anyway.
Trump reiterated that the first point of a good deal with Iran should be the renunciation of nuclear weapons, despite Tehran's repeated statements that it had no desire to acquire them.
Iranian Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Talks With US - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iranian Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Talks With US
03:13 GMT
US President Donald Trump announced on the night of April 8 that an agreement had been reached with Iran on a two-week ceasefire. It was later reported that talks on sustainable peace in the region would be held on Saturday in Pakistan.
US Vice President JD Vance will lead a delegation to Pakistan, which also includes Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US leader's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. US negotiators will be accompanied by experts from the US National Security Council, the State Department, and the Pentagon.
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