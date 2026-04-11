https://sputnikglobe.com/20260411/trump-hopes-strait-of-hormuz-to-open-up-automatically-if-deal-with-iran-reached-1123970139.html

Trump Hopes Strait of Hormuz to Open Up 'Automatically' If Deal With Iran Reached

Trump Hopes Strait of Hormuz to Open Up 'Automatically' If Deal With Iran Reached

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump claims that the Strait of Hormuz will open "automatically" if a deal with Iran is reached.

2026-04-11T03:35+0000

2026-04-11T03:35+0000

2026-04-11T04:35+0000

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"That'll open up automatically," the US leader told reporters. At the same time, Trump expressed confidence that the strait would be open to shipping anyway. Trump reiterated that the first point of a good deal with Iran should be the renunciation of nuclear weapons, despite Tehran's repeated statements that it had no desire to acquire them.US President Donald Trump announced on the night of April 8 that an agreement had been reached with Iran on a two-week ceasefire. It was later reported that talks on sustainable peace in the region would be held on Saturday in Pakistan.US Vice President JD Vance will lead a delegation to Pakistan, which also includes Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US leader's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. US negotiators will be accompanied by experts from the US National Security Council, the State Department, and the Pentagon.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260411/iranian-delegation-arrives-in-islamabad-for-talks-with-us-1123969951.html

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iran-us relations, us-iran relations, hormuz blockade, iran control of the strait of hormuz