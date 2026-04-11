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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260411/us-lebanon-ask-israel-to-pause-attacks-on-lebanese-territory-ahead-of-talks---reports-1123970274.html
US, Lebanon Ask Israel to Pause Attacks on Lebanese Territory Ahead of Talks - Reports
US, Lebanon Ask Israel to Pause Attacks on Lebanese Territory Ahead of Talks - Reports
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Lebanon, through US intermediaries, has asked Israel to suspend attacks on its territory ahead of talks, Axios reported citing sources.
2026-04-11T03:57+0000
2026-04-11T04:43+0000
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The US has supported the Lebanese request and is demanding Israel accept it, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet made a decisin on the matter, the publication said citing two informed sources. On Thursday, Netanyahu's office announced that he had instructed his cabinet to begin direct talks with Lebanon, aimed at disarming the Shiite movement Hezbollah and establishing peace between the two countries. Following reports of a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States, including a halt to hostilities in Lebanon, Hezbollah suspended operations against Israel. On Thursday, the Shiite resistance resumed hostilities after Israel had launched massive airstrikes on Beirut and towns in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.
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US, Lebanon Ask Israel to Pause Attacks on Lebanese Territory Ahead of Talks - Reports

03:57 GMT 11.04.2026 (Updated: 04:43 GMT 11.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Emilio MorenattiA resident walks near charred cars, at the site of Wednesday's Israeli airstrike, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, April 10, 2026.
A resident walks near charred cars, at the site of Wednesday's Israeli airstrike, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, April 10, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2026
© AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
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Lebanon, through US intermediaries, has asked Israel to suspend attacks on its territory ahead of talks, Axios reported citing sources.
The US has supported the Lebanese request and is demanding Israel accept it, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet made a decisin on the matter, the publication said citing two informed sources.
On Thursday, Netanyahu's office announced that he had instructed his cabinet to begin direct talks with Lebanon, aimed at disarming the Shiite movement Hezbollah and establishing peace between the two countries.
In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Wants Lebanon Truce and Frozen Assets Released Before US Peace Talks - Parliament Speaker
Yesterday, 14:50 GMT
Following reports of a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States, including a halt to hostilities in Lebanon, Hezbollah suspended operations against Israel. On Thursday, the Shiite resistance resumed hostilities after Israel had launched massive airstrikes on Beirut and towns in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.
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