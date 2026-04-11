https://sputnikglobe.com/20260411/us-lebanon-ask-israel-to-pause-attacks-on-lebanese-territory-ahead-of-talks---reports-1123970274.html

US, Lebanon Ask Israel to Pause Attacks on Lebanese Territory Ahead of Talks - Reports

US, Lebanon Ask Israel to Pause Attacks on Lebanese Territory Ahead of Talks - Reports

Sputnik International

Lebanon, through US intermediaries, has asked Israel to suspend attacks on its territory ahead of talks, Axios reported citing sources.

2026-04-11T03:57+0000

2026-04-11T03:57+0000

2026-04-11T04:43+0000

us-israel war on iran

israel

lebanon

hezbollah

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

us-iran relations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0a/1123969297_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_02576141cf1bcccbe4eec3a4eef4ff1c.jpg

The US has supported the Lebanese request and is demanding Israel accept it, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet made a decisin on the matter, the publication said citing two informed sources. On Thursday, Netanyahu's office announced that he had instructed his cabinet to begin direct talks with Lebanon, aimed at disarming the Shiite movement Hezbollah and establishing peace between the two countries. Following reports of a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States, including a halt to hostilities in Lebanon, Hezbollah suspended operations against Israel. On Thursday, the Shiite resistance resumed hostilities after Israel had launched massive airstrikes on Beirut and towns in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/iran-wants-lebanon-truce-and-frozen-assets-released-before-us-peace-talks---parliament-speaker-1123969047.html

israel

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel-lebanon war, us-iran talks, iran-us relations, us-israel relations, israel strikes lebanon