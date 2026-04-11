https://sputnikglobe.com/20260411/us-lebanon-ask-israel-to-pause-attacks-on-lebanese-territory-ahead-of-talks---reports-1123970274.html
US, Lebanon Ask Israel to Pause Attacks on Lebanese Territory Ahead of Talks - Reports
US, Lebanon Ask Israel to Pause Attacks on Lebanese Territory Ahead of Talks - Reports
Sputnik International
Lebanon, through US intermediaries, has asked Israel to suspend attacks on its territory ahead of talks, Axios reported citing sources.
2026-04-11T03:57+0000
2026-04-11T03:57+0000
2026-04-11T04:43+0000
us-israel war on iran
israel
lebanon
hezbollah
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
us-iran relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0a/1123969297_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_02576141cf1bcccbe4eec3a4eef4ff1c.jpg
The US has supported the Lebanese request and is demanding Israel accept it, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet made a decisin on the matter, the publication said citing two informed sources. On Thursday, Netanyahu's office announced that he had instructed his cabinet to begin direct talks with Lebanon, aimed at disarming the Shiite movement Hezbollah and establishing peace between the two countries. Following reports of a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States, including a halt to hostilities in Lebanon, Hezbollah suspended operations against Israel. On Thursday, the Shiite resistance resumed hostilities after Israel had launched massive airstrikes on Beirut and towns in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/iran-wants-lebanon-truce-and-frozen-assets-released-before-us-peace-talks---parliament-speaker-1123969047.html
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0a/1123969297_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_87562c8294078e17839c80d21cf5543f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel-lebanon war, us-iran talks, iran-us relations, us-israel relations, israel strikes lebanon
israel-lebanon war, us-iran talks, iran-us relations, us-israel relations, israel strikes lebanon
US, Lebanon Ask Israel to Pause Attacks on Lebanese Territory Ahead of Talks - Reports
03:57 GMT 11.04.2026 (Updated: 04:43 GMT 11.04.2026)
Lebanon, through US intermediaries, has asked Israel to suspend attacks on its territory ahead of talks, Axios reported citing sources.
The US has supported the Lebanese request and is demanding Israel accept it, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet made a decisin on the matter, the publication said citing two informed sources.
On Thursday, Netanyahu's office announced that he had instructed his cabinet to begin direct talks with Lebanon, aimed at disarming the Shiite movement Hezbollah and establishing peace between the two countries.
Following reports of a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States, including a halt to hostilities in Lebanon, Hezbollah suspended operations against Israel. On Thursday, the Shiite resistance resumed hostilities after Israel had launched massive airstrikes on Beirut and towns in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.