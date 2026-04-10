International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/iran-wants-lebanon-truce-and-frozen-assets-released-before-us-peace-talks---parliament-speaker-1123969047.html
Iran Wants Lebanon Truce and Frozen Assets Released Before US Peace Talks - Parliament Speaker
Iran Wants Lebanon Truce and Frozen Assets Released Before US Peace Talks - Parliament Speaker
Sputnik International
Iran expects a ceasefire in Lebanon and the unblocking of Iranian assets before starting peace talks with Washington, according to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf.
2026-04-10T14:50+0000
2026-04-10T15:04+0000
us-israel war on iran
lebanon
iran
us
israel
peace process
peace talks
peace negotiations
donald trump
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_0:71:3318:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_3172d4937f25c802f5ba69da643f7fb8.jpg
"Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations. These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin," Ghalibaf said on X.On Wednesday, Israeli warplanes and artillery struck over a dozen settlements in southern Lebanon, including in the major city of Tyre. Trump said that ending Israeli strikes on Lebanon was not included in the agreement with Iran because of the Hezbollah movement. Iran, however, deemed this a violation of the ceasefire reached between the US and Iran.Iran's Foreign Ministry has stated that holding negotiations to end the US-Iran conflict depends on commitment to ceasefire obligations on all fronts.On Tuesday night, Trump said that he had agreed to a two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran, assuring Iran had also agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian Supreme National Security Council said thereafter Tehran would begin talks with the US on Friday in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/red-zone-sealed-10000-troops-deployed-as-iran-and-us-prepare-for-islamabad-talks-1123967449.html
lebanon
iran
israel
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_587:0:3318:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f3e4623e656e45e09a5c5f8963673102.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran wants lebanon, us peace talks, iranian parliament speaker mohammad-bagher ghalibaf, nblocking of iranian assets
iran wants lebanon, us peace talks, iranian parliament speaker mohammad-bagher ghalibaf, nblocking of iranian assets

Iran Wants Lebanon Truce and Frozen Assets Released Before US Peace Talks - Parliament Speaker

14:50 GMT 10.04.2026 (Updated: 15:04 GMT 10.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran
 In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
Iran expects a ceasefire in Lebanon and the unblocking of Iranian assets before starting peace talks with Washington, according to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf.
"Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations. These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin," Ghalibaf said on X.
On Wednesday, Israeli warplanes and artillery struck over a dozen settlements in southern Lebanon, including in the major city of Tyre. Trump said that ending Israeli strikes on Lebanon was not included in the agreement with Iran because of the Hezbollah movement. Iran, however, deemed this a violation of the ceasefire reached between the US and Iran.
Iran's Foreign Ministry has stated that holding negotiations to end the US-Iran conflict depends on commitment to ceasefire obligations on all fronts.
On Tuesday night, Trump said that he had agreed to a two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran, assuring Iran had also agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian Supreme National Security Council said thereafter Tehran would begin talks with the US on Friday in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.
Islamabad top view - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Red Zone Sealed: 10,000 Troops Deployed as Iran and US Prepare for Islamabad Talks
11:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала