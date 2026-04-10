https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/iran-wants-lebanon-truce-and-frozen-assets-released-before-us-peace-talks---parliament-speaker-1123969047.html
Iran Wants Lebanon Truce and Frozen Assets Released Before US Peace Talks - Parliament Speaker
Iran Wants Lebanon Truce and Frozen Assets Released Before US Peace Talks - Parliament Speaker
Sputnik International
Iran expects a ceasefire in Lebanon and the unblocking of Iranian assets before starting peace talks with Washington, according to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf.
2026-04-10T14:50+0000
2026-04-10T14:50+0000
2026-04-10T15:04+0000
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"Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations. These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin," Ghalibaf said on X.On Wednesday, Israeli warplanes and artillery struck over a dozen settlements in southern Lebanon, including in the major city of Tyre. Trump said that ending Israeli strikes on Lebanon was not included in the agreement with Iran because of the Hezbollah movement. Iran, however, deemed this a violation of the ceasefire reached between the US and Iran.Iran's Foreign Ministry has stated that holding negotiations to end the US-Iran conflict depends on commitment to ceasefire obligations on all fronts.On Tuesday night, Trump said that he had agreed to a two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran, assuring Iran had also agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian Supreme National Security Council said thereafter Tehran would begin talks with the US on Friday in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.
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iran wants lebanon, us peace talks, iranian parliament speaker mohammad-bagher ghalibaf, nblocking of iranian assets
iran wants lebanon, us peace talks, iranian parliament speaker mohammad-bagher ghalibaf, nblocking of iranian assets
Iran Wants Lebanon Truce and Frozen Assets Released Before US Peace Talks - Parliament Speaker
14:50 GMT 10.04.2026 (Updated: 15:04 GMT 10.04.2026)
Iran expects a ceasefire in Lebanon and the unblocking of Iranian assets before starting peace talks with Washington, according to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf.
"Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations. These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin," Ghalibaf said on X.
On Wednesday, Israeli warplanes and artillery struck over a dozen settlements in southern Lebanon
, including in the major city of Tyre. Trump said that ending Israeli strikes on Lebanon was not included in the agreement with Iran because of the Hezbollah movement. Iran, however, deemed this a violation of the ceasefire reached between the US and Iran.
Iran's Foreign Ministry has stated that holding negotiations to end the US-Iran conflict depends on commitment to ceasefire obligations on all fronts.
On Tuesday night, Trump said that he had agreed to a two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran, assuring Iran had also agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian Supreme National Security Council said thereafter Tehran would begin talks with the US on Friday in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.