https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/any-foreign-military-vessel-approaching-hormuz-under-any-pretext-will-be-dealt-with-severely-irgc-1123977922.html

Any Foreign Military Vessel Approaching Hormuz Under Any Pretext ‘Will Be Dealt With Severely’: IRGC

Any Foreign Military Vessel Approaching Hormuz Under Any Pretext ‘Will Be Dealt With Severely’: IRGC

Sputnik International

The Strait of Hormuz is “under reasonable control and management” and open to passage by civilian vessels “in compliance with specific regulations,” the IRGC’s public relations department has announced.

2026-04-12T17:02+0000

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The announcement comes on the heels of President Trump’s declaration on Sunday of a naval blockade of “any and all ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” and threats to “blow” any Iranian forces that fire at US warships “to hell!”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/why-usiran-peace-talks-hit-wall-and-whats-next--1123976403.html

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what will happen if us warships approach hormuz, will iran attack us warships in hormuz