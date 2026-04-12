https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/any-foreign-military-vessel-approaching-hormuz-under-any-pretext-will-be-dealt-with-severely-irgc-1123977922.html
Any Foreign Military Vessel Approaching Hormuz Under Any Pretext ‘Will Be Dealt With Severely’: IRGC
Any Foreign Military Vessel Approaching Hormuz Under Any Pretext ‘Will Be Dealt With Severely’: IRGC
Sputnik International
The Strait of Hormuz is “under reasonable control and management” and open to passage by civilian vessels “in compliance with specific regulations,” the IRGC’s public relations department has announced.
2026-04-12T17:02+0000
2026-04-12T17:02+0000
2026-04-12T17:24+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
military & intelligence
strait of hormuz
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/02/1112339415_0:54:801:504_1920x0_80_0_0_28a3f4e12cc1dd144b23f39f8af10dd8.jpg
The announcement comes on the heels of President Trump’s declaration on Sunday of a naval blockade of “any and all ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” and threats to “blow” any Iranian forces that fire at US warships “to hell!”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/why-usiran-peace-talks-hit-wall-and-whats-next--1123976403.html
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/02/1112339415_28:0:771:557_1920x0_80_0_0_bfdf5f737dc1013de32964201a3ad161.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what will happen if us warships approach hormuz, will iran attack us warships in hormuz
what will happen if us warships approach hormuz, will iran attack us warships in hormuz
Any Foreign Military Vessel Approaching Hormuz Under Any Pretext ‘Will Be Dealt With Severely’: IRGC
17:02 GMT 12.04.2026 (Updated: 17:24 GMT 12.04.2026)
The Strait of Hormuz is “under reasonable control and management” and open to passage by civilian vessels “in compliance with specific regulations,” the IRGC’s public relations department has announced.
This provision does not apply to military vessels, whose approach of the Strait “under any pretext will be considered a ceasefire violation and will be dealt with severely,” the IRGC warned.
The announcement comes on the heels of President Trump’s declaration on Sunday of a naval blockade of “any and all ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” and threats to “blow” any Iranian forces that fire at US warships “to hell!”