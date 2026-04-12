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Any Foreign Military Vessel Approaching Hormuz Under Any Pretext ‘Will Be Dealt With Severely’: IRGC
Any Foreign Military Vessel Approaching Hormuz Under Any Pretext ‘Will Be Dealt With Severely’: IRGC
Sputnik International
The Strait of Hormuz is “under reasonable control and management” and open to passage by civilian vessels “in compliance with specific regulations,” the IRGC’s public relations department has announced.
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The announcement comes on the heels of President Trump’s declaration on Sunday of a naval blockade of “any and all ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” and threats to “blow” any Iranian forces that fire at US warships “to hell!”
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what will happen if us warships approach hormuz, will iran attack us warships in hormuz

Any Foreign Military Vessel Approaching Hormuz Under Any Pretext ‘Will Be Dealt With Severely’: IRGC

17:02 GMT 12.04.2026 (Updated: 17:24 GMT 12.04.2026)
© Photo : Tasnim News AgencyIRGC Navy missile boats depart for snap drills, August 2, 2023.
IRGC Navy missile boats depart for snap drills, August 2, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2026
© Photo : Tasnim News Agency
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The Strait of Hormuz is “under reasonable control and management” and open to passage by civilian vessels “in compliance with specific regulations,” the IRGC’s public relations department has announced.
This provision does not apply to military vessels, whose approach of the Strait “under any pretext will be considered a ceasefire violation and will be dealt with severely,” the IRGC warned.
The announcement comes on the heels of President Trump’s declaration on Sunday of a naval blockade of “any and all ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” and threats to “blow” any Iranian forces that fire at US warships “to hell!”
A security guard walks past a billboard of the U.S. Iran talks outside a media center set up for the coverage of the U.S. Iran official meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 12, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2026
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