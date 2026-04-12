https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/why-usiran-peace-talks-hit-wall-and-whats-next--1123976403.html

Why US–Iran Peace Talks Hit Wall and What’s Next

Why US–Iran Peace Talks Hit Wall and What’s Next

Sputnik International

The most likely option in the coming days is “the use of backchannels to communicate with the warring parties,” Fahad Nabeel, CEO at Geopolitical Insights, an Islamabad-based research consultancy firm, told Sputnik.

2026-04-12T16:47+0000

2026-04-12T16:47+0000

2026-04-12T16:47+0000

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pakistan

negotiations

strait of hormuz

talks

delegation

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The most likely option in the coming days is “the use of backchannels to communicate with the warring parties” amid expectations that the ceasefire could hold for the next 10 days, Fahad Nabeel, CEO at Geopolitical Insights, an Islamabad-based research consultancy firm, told Sputnik.He suggested that Iran is “unlikely to abandon its demand for control over the Strait of Hormuz unless it is offered substantial economic incentives.”As for Iran, it is “unlikely to abandon its demand for control over the Strait of Hormuz unless it is offered substantial economic incentives,” Nabeel concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/trump-ahead-of-iran-talks-says-us-loading-up-ships-with-weapons-at-higher-level-1123969582.html

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us-iran peace talks, major point of contention, prospects for diplomacy, final deal, peace agreement, islamabad talks, iran and us' failure to reach peace agreement