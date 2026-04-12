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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/why-usiran-peace-talks-hit-wall-and-whats-next--1123976403.html
Why US–Iran Peace Talks Hit Wall and What’s Next
Why US–Iran Peace Talks Hit Wall and What’s Next
Sputnik International
The most likely option in the coming days is “the use of backchannels to communicate with the warring parties,” Fahad Nabeel, CEO at Geopolitical Insights, an Islamabad-based research consultancy firm, told Sputnik.
2026-04-12T16:47+0000
2026-04-12T16:47+0000
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The most likely option in the coming days is “the use of backchannels to communicate with the warring parties” amid expectations that the ceasefire could hold for the next 10 days, Fahad Nabeel, CEO at Geopolitical Insights, an Islamabad-based research consultancy firm, told Sputnik.He suggested that Iran is “unlikely to abandon its demand for control over the Strait of Hormuz unless it is offered substantial economic incentives.”As for Iran, it is “unlikely to abandon its demand for control over the Strait of Hormuz unless it is offered substantial economic incentives,” Nabeel concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/trump-ahead-of-iran-talks-says-us-loading-up-ships-with-weapons-at-higher-level-1123969582.html
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us-iran peace talks, major point of contention, prospects for diplomacy, final deal, peace agreement, islamabad talks, iran and us' failure to reach peace agreement
us-iran peace talks, major point of contention, prospects for diplomacy, final deal, peace agreement, islamabad talks, iran and us' failure to reach peace agreement

Why US–Iran Peace Talks Hit Wall and What’s Next

16:47 GMT 12.04.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum NaveedA security guard walks past a billboard of the U.S. Iran talks outside a media center set up for the coverage of the U.S. Iran official meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 12, 2026.
A security guard walks past a billboard of the U.S. Iran talks outside a media center set up for the coverage of the U.S. Iran official meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 12, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
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Iran's Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher ⁠Ghalibaf said on Sunday ⁠that his country's delegation raised "forward-looking" initiatives during negotiations in Pakistan's Islamabad, but the US failed to gain the trust ⁠of ⁠the delegation in the talks.
The most likely option in the coming days is “the use of backchannels to communicate with the warring parties” amid expectations that the ceasefire could hold for the next 10 days, Fahad Nabeel, CEO at Geopolitical Insights, an Islamabad-based research consultancy firm, told Sputnik.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a major point of contention that Iran sees as “the only meaningful leverage they have when negotiating with the US,” Nabeel pointed out.

President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2026
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He suggested that Iran is “unlikely to abandon its demand for control over the Strait of Hormuz unless it is offered substantial economic incentives.”
“The extreme red lines adopted by both sides are limiting the prospects for diplomacy and hindering the achievement of an off-ramp,” the expert emphasized.
As for Iran, it is “unlikely to abandon its demand for control over the Strait of Hormuz unless it is offered substantial economic incentives,” Nabeel concluded.
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