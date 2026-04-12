https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/heres-why-the-future-of-iran-us-negotiations-is-on-shaky-ground-1123975991.html

Here's Why the Future of Iran-US Negotiations is on Shaky Ground

Here's Why the Future of Iran-US Negotiations is on Shaky Ground

Sputnik International

Iran is wary of further talks with the US and right to be so, Daffodil University professor Dr. Greg Simons told Sputnik, commenting on the impasse hit in negotiations in Islamabad on Saturday.

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2026-04-12T13:38+0000

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Iran only agreed to the talks in the first place on the urging of its global partners, with the outcome "predictable," Simons believes.The US, suffering the economic effects of the Iran war, is nevertheless trying for a "dignified exit from this colossal disaster," while demonstrating that "they are not a credible actor to deal with."The US and Israel are unable to adhere to not only international law, but also their own leaders' words - which "the Iranians understand now."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/irans-parliament-speaker-expresses-gratitude-to-pakistan-for-facilitating-negotiations-1123973797.html

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will iran and us have more talks, what's stopping iran-us peace