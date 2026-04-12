https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/irans-parliament-speaker-expresses-gratitude-to-pakistan-for-facilitating-negotiations-1123973797.html

Iran's Parliament Speaker Expresses Gratitude to Pakistan for Facilitating Negotiations

Iran's Parliament Speaker Expresses Gratitude to Pakistan for Facilitating Negotiations

Sputnik International

The Speaker of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, expressed deep gratitude to Pakistan for its role in facilitating the negotiations, calling the country a friendly and brotherly ally. He extended his regards to the people of Pakistan for their support.

2026-04-12T10:03+0000

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2026-04-12T10:03+0000

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Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf emphasized Iran’s commitment to negotiations, stressing that the country entered talks with good faith and determination. However, based on past experiences from previous conflicts, Iran has no trust in the opposing side.Ghalibaf pointed out that while the Iranian delegation, Minaab168, presented forward-looking initiatives, the opposing side ultimately failed to earn the trust of the Iranian team during this round of talks. He further stated that while the United States has understood Iran’s logic and principles, it now rests on America to prove whether it can truly earn Iran’s trust.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/iran-us-failed-to-reach-agreement-due-to-differences-on-2-3-important-issues---tehran-1123973032.html

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