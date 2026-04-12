https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/irans-parliament-speaker-expresses-gratitude-to-pakistan-for-facilitating-negotiations-1123973797.html
Iran's Parliament Speaker Expresses Gratitude to Pakistan for Facilitating Negotiations
Iran's Parliament Speaker Expresses Gratitude to Pakistan for Facilitating Negotiations
Sputnik International
The Speaker of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, expressed deep gratitude to Pakistan for its role in facilitating the negotiations, calling the country a friendly and brotherly ally. He extended his regards to the people of Pakistan for their support.
2026-04-12T10:03+0000
2026-04-12T10:03+0000
2026-04-12T10:03+0000
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Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf emphasized Iran’s commitment to negotiations, stressing that the country entered talks with good faith and determination. However, based on past experiences from previous conflicts, Iran has no trust in the opposing side.Ghalibaf pointed out that while the Iranian delegation, Minaab168, presented forward-looking initiatives, the opposing side ultimately failed to earn the trust of the Iranian team during this round of talks. He further stated that while the United States has understood Iran’s logic and principles, it now rests on America to prove whether it can truly earn Iran’s trust.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/iran-us-failed-to-reach-agreement-due-to-differences-on-2-3-important-issues---tehran-1123973032.html
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iran's parliament speaker, pakistan for facilitating negotiations, pakistan for its role in facilitating the negotiations
iran's parliament speaker, pakistan for facilitating negotiations, pakistan for its role in facilitating the negotiations
Iran's Parliament Speaker Expresses Gratitude to Pakistan for Facilitating Negotiations
The speaker of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has expressed deep gratitude to Pakistan for its role in facilitating negotiations, calling it a friendly and brotherly country. He extended his regards to the people of Pakistan for their support.
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf emphasized Iran’s commitment to negotiations, stressing that the country entered talks with good faith and determination. However, based on past experiences from previous conflicts, Iran has no trust in the opposing side.
Ghalibaf pointed out that while the Iranian delegation, Minaab168, presented forward-looking initiatives, the opposing side ultimately failed to earn the trust of the Iranian team during this round of talks. He further stated that while the United States
has understood Iran’s logic and principles, it now rests on America to prove whether it can truly earn Iran’s trust.
“We view every diplomatic effort, alongside military struggle, as an essential method of authority diplomacy to uphold the rights of the Iranian nation. We will never cease our efforts to consolidate the achievements of the past 40 days of Iran’s national defense,” Ghalibaf said.