https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/iran-us-failed-to-reach-agreement-due-to-differences-on-2-3-important-issues---tehran-1123973032.html
Iran, US Failed to Reach Agreement Due to Differences on 2-3 Important Issues - Report
Iran, US Failed to Reach Agreement Due to Differences on 2-3 Important Issues - Report
Sputnik International
Iran and the United States reached an understanding on a number of issues, but disagreed on two or three important issues, which is why a deal following the talks in Islamabad failed, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.
2026-04-12T03:59+0000
2026-04-12T03:59+0000
2026-04-12T04:08+0000
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"We reached an understanding on a number of issues, but our views diverged on two or three important issues, and ultimately the talks failed to produce an agreement," Baghaei said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency. Iran and the US had talks in Islamabad on Saturday after US President Donald Trump had announced an agreement with Tehran on a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8. On Sunday morning, the head of the US delegation, Vice President J.D. Vance, announced that Iran and the United States had failed to reach an agreement during lengthy negotiations and that the US delegation would return home without a deal.
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Iran, US Failed to Reach Agreement Due to Differences on 2-3 Important Issues - Report
03:59 GMT 12.04.2026 (Updated: 04:08 GMT 12.04.2026)
Iran and the United States reached an understanding on a number of issues, but disagreed on two or three important issues, which is why a deal following the talks in Islamabad failed, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.
"We reached an understanding on a number of issues, but our views diverged on two or three important issues, and ultimately the talks failed to produce an agreement," Baghaei said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.
Iran and the US had talks in Islamabad on Saturday after US President Donald Trump had announced an agreement with Tehran on a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8. On Sunday morning, the head of the US delegation, Vice President J.D. Vance, announced that Iran and the United States had failed to reach an agreement during lengthy negotiations and that the US delegation would return home without a deal.