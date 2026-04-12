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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/iran-us-failed-to-reach-agreement-due-to-differences-on-2-3-important-issues---tehran-1123973032.html
Iran, US Failed to Reach Agreement Due to Differences on 2-3 Important Issues - Report
Iran, US Failed to Reach Agreement Due to Differences on 2-3 Important Issues - Report
Sputnik International
Iran and the United States reached an understanding on a number of issues, but disagreed on two or three important issues, which is why a deal following the talks in Islamabad failed, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.
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"We reached an understanding on a number of issues, but our views diverged on two or three important issues, and ultimately the talks failed to produce an agreement," Baghaei said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency. Iran and the US had talks in Islamabad on Saturday after US President Donald Trump had announced an agreement with Tehran on a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8. On Sunday morning, the head of the US delegation, Vice President J.D. Vance, announced that Iran and the United States had failed to reach an agreement during lengthy negotiations and that the US delegation would return home without a deal.
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Iran, US Failed to Reach Agreement Due to Differences on 2-3 Important Issues - Report

03:59 GMT 12.04.2026 (Updated: 04:08 GMT 12.04.2026)
Iranian Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Talks With US
Iranian Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Talks With US - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2026
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Iran and the United States reached an understanding on a number of issues, but disagreed on two or three important issues, which is why a deal following the talks in Islamabad failed, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.
"We reached an understanding on a number of issues, but our views diverged on two or three important issues, and ultimately the talks failed to produce an agreement," Baghaei said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance, center, walks up a flight of stairs to meet with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Islamabad, for talks about Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Delegation Returns after Iran Rejects US-Proposed Agreement - Vance
03:38 GMT
Iran and the US had talks in Islamabad on Saturday after US President Donald Trump had announced an agreement with Tehran on a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8. On Sunday morning, the head of the US delegation, Vice President J.D. Vance, announced that Iran and the United States had failed to reach an agreement during lengthy negotiations and that the US delegation would return home without a deal.
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