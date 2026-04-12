https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/us-delegation-returns-after-iran-rejects-us-proposed-agreement---vance-1123972873.html

US Delegation Returns after Iran Rejects US-Proposed Agreement - Vance

US Delegation Returns after Iran Rejects US-Proposed Agreement - Vance

Sputnik International

Iran decided not to accept the terms of the US-proposed agreement, US Vice President J.D. Vance, who led the US delegation at the talks in Islamabad, said. 12.04.2026, Sputnik International

2026-04-12T03:38+0000

2026-04-12T03:38+0000

2026-04-12T04:01+0000

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The United States very clearly outlined its red lines and the areas where compromise was possible during negotiations with Iran, he noted."We've made it very clear what our red lines are, what things we are willing to accommodate them on and what things we are not willing to accommodate them on, and we made it as clear as we possibly could, and they have chosen not to accept our terms," ​​Vance told reporters following the talks in Islamabad.According to the US Vice President, the US offer in the recent talks with Iran was final and best."We leave here with a very simple proposal – a method of understanding that is our final and best offer," Vance told reporters in Islamabad following the talks.US President Donald Trump announced on the night of April 8 that an agreement had been reached with Iran on a two-week ceasefire. It was later reported that talks on sustainable peace in the region would be held on Saturday in Pakistan.US Vice President JD Vance will lead a delegation to Pakistan, which also includes Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US leader's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. US negotiators will be accompanied by experts from the US National Security Council, the State Department, and the Pentagon.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260411/iran-has-won-the-war-it-will-be-up-to-the-us-to-secure-the-peace-mohammad-marandi-1123972042.html

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