https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/iran-wants-total-end-to-war-not-temporary-ceasefire-allowing-us-and-israel-to-regroup-prof-1123975219.html

Iran Wants Total End to War, Not Temporary Ceasefire Allowing US and Israel to Regroup: Prof

Iran Wants Total End to War, Not Temporary Ceasefire Allowing US and Israel to Regroup: Prof

Sputnik International

The US and Israel are facing “severe political and military problems” and looking for a “pause” in hostilities “to reload and regather, refocus and try again” against Iran. That’s not what Tehran is after, says Daffodil University journalism professor Greg Simons.

2026-04-12T13:46+0000

2026-04-12T13:46+0000

2026-04-12T13:46+0000

analysis

iran

israel

us

peace talks

negotiations

strait of hormuz

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0c/1123975363_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_41e0f6bc7dbde6261beb4d4a3587b59d.jpg

The June 2025 war and the current conflict show a clear "pattern" followed by the US and Israel: a "so-called 'ceasefire' is followed by its breach when they feel somewhat confident and emboldened" after building up "sufficient military power," Simons says.The trouble is, doing so seems nearly as possible, with the only imaginable outcome being one side or the other “capitulating” to one another’s terms – unlikely given the US’s big ego, while the Iranians hold all the cards, including Hormuz. The differences seem insurmountable.With Iran winning the political war, it's unlikely to capitulate to Washington's ultimatums, Simons sums up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/us-delegation-returns-after-iran-rejects-us-proposed-agreement---vance-1123972873.html

iran

israel

strait of hormuz

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what didn't us and iran agree, what's blocking us iran peace