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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/iran-wants-total-end-to-war-not-temporary-ceasefire-allowing-us-and-israel-to-regroup-prof-1123975219.html
Iran Wants Total End to War, Not Temporary Ceasefire Allowing US and Israel to Regroup: Prof
Iran Wants Total End to War, Not Temporary Ceasefire Allowing US and Israel to Regroup: Prof
Sputnik International
The US and Israel are facing “severe political and military problems” and looking for a “pause” in hostilities “to reload and regather, refocus and try again” against Iran. That’s not what Tehran is after, says Daffodil University journalism professor Greg Simons.
2026-04-12T13:46+0000
2026-04-12T13:46+0000
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The June 2025 war and the current conflict show a clear "pattern" followed by the US and Israel: a "so-called 'ceasefire' is followed by its breach when they feel somewhat confident and emboldened" after building up "sufficient military power," Simons says.The trouble is, doing so seems nearly as possible, with the only imaginable outcome being one side or the other “capitulating” to one another’s terms – unlikely given the US’s big ego, while the Iranians hold all the cards, including Hormuz. The differences seem insurmountable.With Iran winning the political war, it's unlikely to capitulate to Washington's ultimatums, Simons sums up.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/us-delegation-returns-after-iran-rejects-us-proposed-agreement---vance-1123972873.html
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what didn't us and iran agree, what's blocking us iran peace
what didn't us and iran agree, what's blocking us iran peace

Iran Wants Total End to War, Not Temporary Ceasefire Allowing US and Israel to Regroup: Prof

13:46 GMT 12.04.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum NaveedA worker cleans the street as police officers walks towards their vehicle outside a media center close to Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026.
A worker cleans the street as police officers walks towards their vehicle outside a media center close to Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
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The US and Israel are facing “severe political and military problems” and looking for a “pause” in hostilities “to reload and regather, refocus and try again” against Iran. That’s not what Tehran is after, says Daffodil University journalism professor Greg Simons.
The June 2025 war and the current conflict show a clear "pattern" followed by the US and Israel: a "so-called 'ceasefire' is followed by its breach when they feel somewhat confident and emboldened" after building up "sufficient military power," Simons says.
“As far as Iran is concerned, they do not want a ceasefire, per se. They want a complete finish to this on good, sustainable terms to end the conflict.”
The trouble is, doing so seems nearly as possible, with the only imaginable outcome being one side or the other “capitulating” to one another’s terms – unlikely given the US’s big ego, while the Iranians hold all the cards, including Hormuz. The differences seem insurmountable.
With Iran winning the political war, it's unlikely to capitulate to Washington's ultimatums, Simons sums up.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance, center, walks up a flight of stairs to meet with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Islamabad, for talks about Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Delegation Returns After Iran Rejects US-Proposed Agreement - Vance
03:38 GMT
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