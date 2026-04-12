https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/iran-wants-total-end-to-war-not-temporary-ceasefire-allowing-us-and-israel-to-regroup-prof-1123975219.html
Iran Wants Total End to War, Not Temporary Ceasefire Allowing US and Israel to Regroup: Prof
Iran Wants Total End to War, Not Temporary Ceasefire Allowing US and Israel to Regroup: Prof
Sputnik International
The US and Israel are facing “severe political and military problems” and looking for a “pause” in hostilities “to reload and regather, refocus and try again” against Iran. That’s not what Tehran is after, says Daffodil University journalism professor Greg Simons.
2026-04-12T13:46+0000
2026-04-12T13:46+0000
2026-04-12T13:46+0000
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The June 2025 war and the current conflict show a clear "pattern" followed by the US and Israel: a "so-called 'ceasefire' is followed by its breach when they feel somewhat confident and emboldened" after building up "sufficient military power," Simons says.The trouble is, doing so seems nearly as possible, with the only imaginable outcome being one side or the other “capitulating” to one another’s terms – unlikely given the US’s big ego, while the Iranians hold all the cards, including Hormuz. The differences seem insurmountable.With Iran winning the political war, it's unlikely to capitulate to Washington's ultimatums, Simons sums up.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/us-delegation-returns-after-iran-rejects-us-proposed-agreement---vance-1123972873.html
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what didn't us and iran agree, what's blocking us iran peace
what didn't us and iran agree, what's blocking us iran peace
Iran Wants Total End to War, Not Temporary Ceasefire Allowing US and Israel to Regroup: Prof
The US and Israel are facing “severe political and military problems” and looking for a “pause” in hostilities “to reload and regather, refocus and try again” against Iran. That’s not what Tehran is after, says Daffodil University journalism professor Greg Simons.
The June 2025 war and the current conflict show a clear "pattern" followed by the US and Israel: a "so-called 'ceasefire' is followed by its breach when they feel somewhat confident and emboldened" after building up "sufficient military power," Simons says.
“As far as Iran is concerned, they do not want a ceasefire, per se. They want a complete finish to this on good, sustainable terms to end the conflict.”
The trouble is, doing so seems nearly as possible, with the only imaginable outcome being one side or the other “capitulating” to one another’s terms – unlikely given the US’s big ego, while the Iranians hold all the cards, including Hormuz. The differences seem insurmountable.
With Iran winning the political war, it's unlikely to capitulate to Washington's ultimatums, Simons sums up.