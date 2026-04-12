https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/ukrainian-forces-violated-easter-ceasefire-1971-times---mod-1123973431.html

Ukrainian Forces Violated Easter Ceasefire 1,971 Times - MoD

Ukrainian Forces Violated Easter Ceasefire 1,971 Times - MoD

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire 1,971 times from the beginning of the truce on Saturday until 08:00 on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2026-04-12T07:43+0000

2026-04-12T07:43+0000

2026-04-12T08:29+0000

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“From 4:00 p.m. on April 11 to 08:00 a.m. on April 12, a total of 1,971 violations of the ceasefire were recorded by Ukrainian forces," the ministry reported. Russian forces in the special military operation zone have strictly adhered to the Easter ceasefire since its start at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Despite the announcement of an Easter ceasefire, Ukrainian forces launched three attacks on Russian positions during the night in the Pokrovskoe area. All attacks were repelled, the ministry noted.Earlier, the Kremlin announced that due to Easter, Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared a ceasefire from 16:00 on Saturday until the end of April 12.Ukraine lost over 325 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over a day before the Easter ceasefire took hold, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Up to 125 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated over a day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 300 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 200 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 145 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.The Russian forces also shot down six guided aerial bomb and 134 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and attacked temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 58 areas.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260410/putin-announces-easter-truce-in-ukraine---kremlin-1123966593.html

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