https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/ukrainian-forces-violated-easter-ceasefire-1971-times---mod-1123973431.html
Ukrainian Forces Violated Easter Ceasefire 1,971 Times - MoD
Ukrainian Forces Violated Easter Ceasefire 1,971 Times - MoD
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire 1,971 times from the beginning of the truce on Saturday until 08:00 on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-04-12T07:43+0000
2026-04-12T07:43+0000
2026-04-12T08:29+0000
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“From 4:00 p.m. on April 11 to 08:00 a.m. on April 12, a total of 1,971 violations of the ceasefire were recorded by Ukrainian forces," the ministry reported. Russian forces in the special military operation zone have strictly adhered to the Easter ceasefire since its start at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Despite the announcement of an Easter ceasefire, Ukrainian forces launched three attacks on Russian positions during the night in the Pokrovskoe area. All attacks were repelled, the ministry noted.Earlier, the Kremlin announced that due to Easter, Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared a ceasefire from 16:00 on Saturday until the end of April 12.Ukraine lost over 325 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over a day before the Easter ceasefire took hold, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Up to 125 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated over a day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 300 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 200 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 145 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.The Russian forces also shot down six guided aerial bomb and 134 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and attacked temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 58 areas.
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ukrainian forces violated easter ceasefire, ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry, beginning of the truce
ukrainian forces violated easter ceasefire, ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry, beginning of the truce
Ukrainian Forces Violated Easter Ceasefire 1,971 Times - MoD
07:43 GMT 12.04.2026 (Updated: 08:29 GMT 12.04.2026)
The Ukrainian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire 1,971 times between the beginning of the truce on Saturday and 08:00 on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
“From 4:00 p.m. on April 11 to 08:00 a.m. on April 12, a total of 1,971 violations of the ceasefire were recorded by Ukrainian forces," the ministry reported.
Russian forces in the special military operation zone have strictly adhered to the Easter ceasefire since its start at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In accordance with the order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, all military groups in the special military operation zone have strictly adhered to the ceasefire from 16:00 on April 11 and remained on previously occupied lines and positions," the ministry's report stated.
Despite the announcement of an Easter ceasefire, Ukrainian forces launched three attacks on Russian positions during the night in the Pokrovskoe area. All attacks were repelled, the ministry noted.
"Ukrainian forces units fired 258 rounds from multiple-launch rocket systems, artillery, tanks, and mortars at border areas of Russia and the positions of our troops, carried out 1,329 strikes with FPV drones, and dropped 375 various munitions, including 67 using octocopter-type UAVs and 15 using aircraft-type UAVs," the statement read.
Earlier, the Kremlin announced
that due to Easter, Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared a ceasefire from 16:00 on Saturday until the end of April 12.
Ukraine lost over 325 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over a day before the Easter ceasefire took hold, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 325 military personnel, three armored fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles and an artillery gun," the ministry said in a statement.
Up to 125 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated over a day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 300 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 200 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 145 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
The Russian forces also shot down six guided aerial bomb and 134 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and attacked temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 58 areas.