https://sputnikglobe.com/20260411/iran-has-won-the-war-it-will-be-up-to-the-us-to-secure-the-peace-mohammad-marandi-1123972042.html

Iran Has Won the War, It Will Be Up to the US to Secure the Peace: Mohammad Marandi

Iran Has Won the War, It Will Be Up to the US to Secure the Peace: Mohammad Marandi

Sputnik International

Whether or not Iran-US peace negotiations succeed depends entirely on the American side, renowned international affairs commentator Dr. Mohammad Marandi told Sputnik, commenting on Saturday's unprecedented face-to-face talks in Islamabad, Pakistan.

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Iran didn’t start the war, it wasn’t the one to escalate it, and it wasn’t the one to call for a halt in hostilities. Accordingly, the crisis can be resolved in one of only two ways, Marandi says.Iran Cares About Facts on the Ground, Not Signals or SignaturesIran remembers that twice in less than a year, the US engaged in negotiations while conspiring to attack. Accordingly, whether talks succeed or not, “Iran is prepared” for what comes next, including a continuation of the war if necessary.Marandi emphasized that the strength and resilience shown by Iran and the Axis of Resistance over the past weeks are the only reasons the US is at the negotiating table today.US Must Choose: 'Israel First' or 'America First'Significant progress in negotiations with Iran can be achieved if the Trump administration pursues a genuinely America First policy, the academic believes.US in No Position to Dictate TermsThe US “has not succeeded on the battlefield” and “there’s no reason for them to believe that they will win at the negotiating table,” the observer noted.“What the Iranians are demanding is justice, and Iran is not making any excessive demands,” Marandi said, referencing Tehran’s 10-point ceasefire plan.One of these demands is war reparations.Whatever happens, “Iran is not going to give up its sovereignty…and the Axis of Resistance is unwilling to submit to the Empire,” he summed up.

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