https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/we-have-won-whether-we-make-a-deal-or-not---trump-1123973144.html

'We Have Won, Whether We Make a Deal or Not' — Trump

'We Have Won, Whether We Make a Deal or Not' — Trump

Sputnik International

The president declared victory as the US-Iran talks entered third round in Islamabad.

2026-04-12T03:11+0000

2026-04-12T03:11+0000

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"We've defeated them militarily. Their Navy is sunk. Their Air Force is defeated. Their anti-aircraft is defeated. Their radar is defeated. Their leaders are all dead," he declared.US President Donald Trump announced on the night of April 8 that an agreement had been reached with Iran on a two-week ceasefire. It was later reported that talks on sustainable peace in the region would be held on Saturday in Pakistan.US Vice President JD Vance will lead a delegation to Pakistan, which also includes Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US leader's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. US negotiators will be accompanied by experts from the US National Security Council, the State Department, and the Pentagon.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260411/trump-hopes-strait-of-hormuz-to-open-up-automatically-if-deal-with-iran-reached-1123970139.html

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