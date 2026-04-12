https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/we-have-won-whether-we-make-a-deal-or-not---trump-1123973144.html
'We Have Won, Whether We Make a Deal or Not' — Trump
'We Have Won, Whether We Make a Deal or Not' — Trump
Sputnik International
The president declared victory as the US-Iran talks entered third round in Islamabad.
2026-04-12T03:11+0000
2026-04-12T03:11+0000
2026-04-12T04:07+0000
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"We've defeated them militarily. Their Navy is sunk. Their Air Force is defeated. Their anti-aircraft is defeated. Their radar is defeated. Their leaders are all dead," he declared.US President Donald Trump announced on the night of April 8 that an agreement had been reached with Iran on a two-week ceasefire. It was later reported that talks on sustainable peace in the region would be held on Saturday in Pakistan.US Vice President JD Vance will lead a delegation to Pakistan, which also includes Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US leader's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. US negotiators will be accompanied by experts from the US National Security Council, the State Department, and the Pentagon.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260411/trump-hopes-strait-of-hormuz-to-open-up-automatically-if-deal-with-iran-reached-1123970139.html
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'We Have Won, Whether We Make a Deal or Not' — Trump
03:11 GMT 12.04.2026 (Updated: 04:07 GMT 12.04.2026)
The president declared victory as the US-Iran talks entered third round in Islamabad.
"We've defeated them militarily. Their Navy is sunk. Their Air Force is defeated. Their anti-aircraft is defeated. Their radar is defeated. Their leaders are all dead," he declared.
US President Donald Trump announced on the night of April 8 that an agreement had been reached with Iran on a two-week ceasefire. It was later reported that talks on sustainable peace in the region would be held on Saturday in Pakistan.
US Vice President JD Vance will lead a delegation to Pakistan, which also includes Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US leader's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. US negotiators will be accompanied by experts from the US National Security Council, the State Department, and the Pentagon.