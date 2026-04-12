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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/we-have-won-whether-we-make-a-deal-or-not---trump-1123973144.html
'We Have Won, Whether We Make a Deal or Not' — Trump
'We Have Won, Whether We Make a Deal or Not' — Trump
Sputnik International
The president declared victory as the US-Iran talks entered third round in Islamabad.
2026-04-12T03:11+0000
2026-04-12T04:07+0000
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"We've defeated them militarily. Their Navy is sunk. Their Air Force is defeated. Their anti-aircraft is defeated. Their radar is defeated. Their leaders are all dead," he declared.US President Donald Trump announced on the night of April 8 that an agreement had been reached with Iran on a two-week ceasefire. It was later reported that talks on sustainable peace in the region would be held on Saturday in Pakistan.US Vice President JD Vance will lead a delegation to Pakistan, which also includes Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US leader's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. US negotiators will be accompanied by experts from the US National Security Council, the State Department, and the Pentagon.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260411/trump-hopes-strait-of-hormuz-to-open-up-automatically-if-deal-with-iran-reached-1123970139.html
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'We Have Won, Whether We Make a Deal or Not' — Trump

03:11 GMT 12.04.2026 (Updated: 04:07 GMT 12.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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The president declared victory as the US-Iran talks entered third round in Islamabad.
"We've defeated them militarily. Their Navy is sunk. Their Air Force is defeated. Their anti-aircraft is defeated. Their radar is defeated. Their leaders are all dead," he declared.
President Donald Trump speaks at the Shield of the Americas Summit, Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Hopes Strait of Hormuz to Open Up 'Automatically' If Deal With Iran Reached
Yesterday, 03:35 GMT
US President Donald Trump announced on the night of April 8 that an agreement had been reached with Iran on a two-week ceasefire. It was later reported that talks on sustainable peace in the region would be held on Saturday in Pakistan.
US Vice President JD Vance will lead a delegation to Pakistan, which also includes Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US leader's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. US negotiators will be accompanied by experts from the US National Security Council, the State Department, and the Pentagon.
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