https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/hezbollah-opposes-direct-lebanon-israel-talks---spokesman-1123978130.html
Hezbollah Opposes Direct Lebanon-Israel Talks - Spokesman
Hezbollah Opposes Direct Lebanon-Israel Talks - Spokesman
Sputnik International
The Hezbollah movement opposes direct talks between Lebanon and Israel and does not expect positive results from them, Mahmoud Komati, deputy head of Hezbollah's political council, told Sputnik.
2026-04-13T03:59+0000
2026-04-13T03:59+0000
2026-04-13T04:33+0000
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According to the movement's leadership, it was Iran's tough stance that forced the US and Israel to agree to ceasefire talks in Lebanon. Meanwhile, Washington and Tel Aviv are attempting to portray the situation as if they were the initiators of these talks."The pressure in this direction stems from the fact that Israel does not recognize either Lebanon or the Lebanese state and rejected the president's proposals regarding negotiations. And suddenly today, Israel agreed to negotiate with Lebanon. This happened thanks to Iran, as a result of the Islamic Republic's victory in Iran and its victory over Israel and the United States. This prompted [Donald] Trump and [Benjamin] Netanyahu to hasten to restore authority in the Lebanese state so that the ceasefire in Lebanon would not appear to be the result of Iranian efforts," Komati explained.The Lebanese government's stance against Hezbollah could lead to internal divisions and plunge Lebanon into chaos, he added.Saudi broadcaster Al Hadath reported citing an official Lebanese source that Lebanese-Israeli talks would take place on April 14. The United States guaranteed Lebanon that Israel would not bomb Beirut before the talks began.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260411/us-lebanon-ask-israel-to-pause-attacks-on-lebanese-territory-ahead-of-talks---reports-1123970274.html
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israel-lebanon talks, israel-hezbollah war, israel in lebanon, hezbollah interview, hezbollah-israel war
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Hezbollah Opposes Direct Lebanon-Israel Talks - Spokesman
03:59 GMT 13.04.2026 (Updated: 04:33 GMT 13.04.2026)
The Hezbollah movement opposes direct talks between Lebanon and Israel and does not expect positive results from them, Mahmoud Komati, deputy head of Hezbollah's political council, told Sputnik.
"The ceasefire in Lebanon is thanks to Iran. We do not expect positive results [from the talks] regarding Lebanon. We categorically reject direct talks between Lebanon and the Israeli enemy and do not accept them at all," Komati said.
According to the movement's leadership, it was Iran's tough stance that forced the US and Israel to agree to ceasefire talks in Lebanon. Meanwhile, Washington and Tel Aviv are attempting to portray the situation as if they were the initiators of these talks.
"The pressure in this direction stems from the fact that Israel does not recognize either Lebanon or the Lebanese state and rejected the president's proposals regarding negotiations. And suddenly today, Israel agreed to negotiate with Lebanon. This happened thanks to Iran, as a result of the Islamic Republic's victory in Iran and its victory over Israel and the United States. This prompted [Donald] Trump and [Benjamin] Netanyahu to hasten to restore authority in the Lebanese state so that the ceasefire in Lebanon would not appear to be the result of Iranian efforts," Komati explained.
The Lebanese government's stance against Hezbollah could lead to internal divisions and plunge Lebanon into chaos, he added.
"We continue to tolerate the mistakes of this government. But if it continues to adhere to the same policies, we expect it to lead the country into chaos, internal divisions, and a situation whose consequences are unenviable. Especially including what we are seeing today: a public upsurge criticizing the state, the government, and its course toward subordination to the US and Israel," Komati said.
Saudi broadcaster Al Hadath reported citing an official Lebanese source that Lebanese-Israeli talks would take place on April 14. The United States guaranteed Lebanon that Israel would not bomb Beirut before the talks began.