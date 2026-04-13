https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/russian-defense-ministry-recorded-6558-violations-of-easter-truce-by-ukraine-1123979583.html
Russian Defense Ministry Recorded 6,558 Violations of Easter Truce by Ukraine
Russian Defense Ministry Recorded 6,558 Violations of Easter Truce by Ukraine
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday it has recorded 6,558 violations of the Easter Truce by the Ukrainian armed forces.
2026-04-13T09:48+0000
2026-04-13T09:48+0000
2026-04-13T09:48+0000
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"Despite the announcement of the Easter truce, Ukrainian armed forces continued to launch strikes using drones and artillery against our troop positions, as well as civilian targets in the border areas of the Belgorod and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation. A total of 6,558 ceasefire violations were recorded," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the Russian armed forces strictly observed the ceasefire. Despite the truce, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out 694 attacks on Russian military positions, the ministry added. The Ukrainian armed forces "carried out 5,844 strikes using quadcopters, including 4,685 strikes by FPV drones, 266 by octocopters, 144 by fixed-wing aircraft, and 749 munition drops from unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read. During the truce, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle damaged a gas station in the city of Lgov in the Kursk region, the ministry added. At the same time, in general, during the daytime during the truce, the intensity of fire and combat operations by Ukraine along the entire front line was reduced, the statement also said, adding that the Russian armed forces continue to conduct the special military operation with the end of the truce.
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russian defense ministry, easter truce, ukrainian armed forces, violations
Russian Defense Ministry Recorded 6,558 Violations of Easter Truce by Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday it has recorded 6,558 violations of the Easter Truce by the Ukrainian armed forces.
"Despite the announcement of the Easter truce, Ukrainian armed forces continued to launch strikes using drones and artillery against our troop positions, as well as civilian targets in the border areas of the Belgorod and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation. A total of 6,558 ceasefire violations were recorded," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the Russian armed forces strictly observed the ceasefire.
Despite the truce, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out 694 attacks on Russian military positions, the ministry added.
The Ukrainian armed forces "carried out 5,844 strikes using quadcopters, including 4,685 strikes by FPV drones, 266 by octocopters, 144 by fixed-wing aircraft, and 749 munition drops from unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read.
During the truce, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle damaged a gas station in the city of Lgov in the Kursk region, the ministry added.
At the same time, in general, during the daytime during the truce
, the intensity of fire and combat operations by Ukraine along the entire front line was reduced, the statement also said, adding that the Russian armed forces continue to conduct the special military operation with the end of the truce.
"Five enemy advance attempts were thwarted in the areas of Kondratovka, Novaya Sech and Varachino in the Sumy region and Kaleniki in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read, adding that three Ukrainian attacks were repelled in the Zaporozhye region towards the settlements of Gai and Otradnoe in the Dnepropetrovsk region.