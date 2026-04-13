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UN Peacekeepers Deployment at Bushehr NPP to Depend on Iran - Russian Foreign Ministry
UN Peacekeepers Deployment at Bushehr NPP to Depend on Iran - Russian Foreign Ministry
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The deployment of UN peacekeepers to ensure the security of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant will depend on Tehran's readiness to accept such a mission - Moscow.
2026-04-13T06:12+0000
2026-04-13T06:13+0000
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"Regarding the possible deployment of peacekeepers to ensure the security of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, this will depend on Tehran's readiness to accept such a mission," Logvinov said. "The consent of the host country is the most important condition for UN peacekeeping," he added.
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UN Peacekeepers Deployment at Bushehr NPP to Depend on Iran - Russian Foreign Ministry

06:12 GMT 13.04.2026 (Updated: 06:13 GMT 13.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Mehdi GhasemiIn this file photo released on Nov. 30, 2009 by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), the reactor building of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is seen, just outside the port city of Bushehr 750 miles (1245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran
In this file photo released on Nov. 30, 2009 by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), the reactor building of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is seen, just outside the port city of Bushehr 750 miles (1245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2026
© AP Photo / Mehdi Ghasemi
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The deployment of UN peacekeepers to ensure the security of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant will depend on Tehran's readiness to accept such a mission, Kirill Logvinov, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's international organizations department, told Sputnik.
"Regarding the possible deployment of peacekeepers to ensure the security of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, this will depend on Tehran's readiness to accept such a mission," Logvinov said.
"The consent of the host country is the most important condition for UN peacekeeping," he added.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2026
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Iran Tells IAEA Shelling of Bushehr NPP Is War Crime Example
6 April, 08:35 GMT
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