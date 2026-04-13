https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/un-peacekeepers-deployment-at-bushehr-npp-to-depend-on-tehran---russian-foreign-ministry-1123978551.html

UN Peacekeepers Deployment at Bushehr NPP to Depend on Iran - Russian Foreign Ministry

UN Peacekeepers Deployment at Bushehr NPP to Depend on Iran - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The deployment of UN peacekeepers to ensure the security of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant will depend on Tehran's readiness to accept such a mission - Moscow.

2026-04-13T06:12+0000

2026-04-13T06:12+0000

2026-04-13T06:13+0000

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iran’s bushehr nuclear plant

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"Regarding the possible deployment of peacekeepers to ensure the security of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, this will depend on Tehran's readiness to accept such a mission," Logvinov said. "The consent of the host country is the most important condition for UN peacekeeping," he added.

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