https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/un-peacekeepers-deployment-at-bushehr-npp-to-depend-on-tehran---russian-foreign-ministry-1123978551.html
UN Peacekeepers Deployment at Bushehr NPP to Depend on Iran - Russian Foreign Ministry
UN Peacekeepers Deployment at Bushehr NPP to Depend on Iran - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The deployment of UN peacekeepers to ensure the security of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant will depend on Tehran's readiness to accept such a mission - Moscow.
2026-04-13T06:12+0000
2026-04-13T06:12+0000
2026-04-13T06:13+0000
world
iran
iran’s bushehr nuclear plant
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117550618_0:316:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e8b6d2e7b87fcf49af57abf99e770dd6.jpg
"Regarding the possible deployment of peacekeepers to ensure the security of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, this will depend on Tehran's readiness to accept such a mission," Logvinov said. "The consent of the host country is the most important condition for UN peacekeeping," he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/iran-tells-iaea-shelling-of-bushehr-npp-is-war-crime-example--1123952094.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117550618_304:0:3033:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4bb4faef7740d2d29f27827798527cb4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, russia, bushehr nuclear power plant
iran, russia, bushehr nuclear power plant
UN Peacekeepers Deployment at Bushehr NPP to Depend on Iran - Russian Foreign Ministry
06:12 GMT 13.04.2026 (Updated: 06:13 GMT 13.04.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The deployment of UN peacekeepers to ensure the security of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant will depend on Tehran's readiness to accept such a mission, Kirill Logvinov, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's international organizations department, told Sputnik.
"Regarding the possible deployment of peacekeepers to ensure the security of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, this will depend on Tehran's readiness to accept such a mission," Logvinov said.
"The consent of the host country is the most important condition for UN peacekeeping," he added.