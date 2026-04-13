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US CENTCOM Vows to Begin Naval Blockade of Iran on April 13
US CENTCOM Vows to Begin Naval Blockade of Iran on April 13
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US Central Command has vowed to begin a blockade of "all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports" at 5:00 PM Moscow time on April 13.
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"US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 a.m. ET [14:00 GMT], in accordance with the President’s proclamation," the command said in a statement. The command asserts that the blockade will be applied "impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman." "CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports," it added.
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US CENTCOM Vows to Begin Naval Blockade of Iran on April 13

03:12 GMT 13.04.2026 (Updated: 04:45 GMT 13.04.2026)
© Photo : CENTCOMThe US' Operation Epic Fury. File photo
The US' Operation Epic Fury. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2026
© Photo : CENTCOM
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US Central Command has vowed to begin a blockade of "all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports" at 5:00 PM Moscow time on April 13.
"US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 a.m. ET [14:00 GMT], in accordance with the President’s proclamation," the command said in a statement.
In this March 20, 2017 photograph, an MH-60 helicopter takes off from the USS George H.W. Bush as it travels toward the Strait of Hormuz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
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The command asserts that the blockade will be applied "impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman."
"CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports," it added.
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