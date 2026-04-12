https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/trump-says-us-naval-blockade-in-strait-of-hormuz-will-begin-shortly-1123976523.html
Trump Says US Naval Blockade in Strait of Hormuz Will Begin Shortly
Trump Says US Naval Blockade in Strait of Hormuz Will Begin Shortly
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States would soon start the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to prevent Iran from using what he described as "extortion."
2026-04-12T13:41+0000
2026-04-12T13:41+0000
2026-04-12T13:49+0000
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"The Blockade will begin shortly. Other Countries will be involved with this Blockade," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The US Navy will be blockading "any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," until all are allowed to go in and out, he wrote. The US leader added that he would not allow any country, especially his own, to be "extorted" by Iran.Safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible if the United States complies with its obligations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday.Earlier, Araghchi announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for about 20% of the world's oil, petroleum products, and LNG supplies.The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil and LNG. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260411/trump-hopes-strait-of-hormuz-to-open-up-automatically-if-deal-with-iran-reached-1123970139.html
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us president donald trump, strait of hormuz, naval blockade, blockade in strait of hormuz will begin shortly
us president donald trump, strait of hormuz, naval blockade, blockade in strait of hormuz will begin shortly
Trump Says US Naval Blockade in Strait of Hormuz Will Begin Shortly
13:41 GMT 12.04.2026 (Updated: 13:49 GMT 12.04.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States would soon start the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to prevent Iran from using what he described as "extortion."
"The Blockade will begin shortly. Other Countries will be involved with this Blockade," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The US Navy will be blockading "any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," until all are allowed to go in and out, he wrote.
"I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas," Trump also said.
The US leader added that he would not allow any country, especially his own, to be "extorted" by Iran.
Safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible if the United States complies with its obligations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday.
Earlier, Araghchi announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for about 20% of the world's oil, petroleum products, and LNG supplies.
The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz
, a key supply route for global oil and LNG. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries.